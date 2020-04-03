Buyer trims $19,500 off price for two-bedroom Beltline condo

527 15 Ave., SW., No. 112, Calgary
Asking price: $369,900
Selling price: $350,000
Taxes: $1,986 (2019)
Days on the market: 42
Listing agent: Roberto Argenal, Re/Max iRealty Innovations
Co-op agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty
The action
Last year, agent Joel Gwillim guided a client through upward of 20 downtown properties priced in the mid-$300,000s. In November, they determined the best fit was this two-bedroom, ground-floor suite at the Conservatory building and managed to shave roughly $20,000 off the asking price.
“It was more a budget-based search, that also required to be in a certain spot in the city,” Mr. Gwillim said.
“We checked out a little bit of everything because it helped figure out how much space they needed and how many bedrooms they wanted.”
What they got
In a 20-year-old building, this 793-square-foot suite has soaring two-storey-height ceilings. The two bedrooms flank an open entertaining area with a gas fireplace and French doors to the patio.
The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The are two bathrooms and laundry facilities.
A storage locker and parking spot complete the package. Monthly maintenance fees are $448.
The agent’s take
“The location was great, the building was well maintained and the condo fees were affordable,” Mr. Gwillim said.
“There’s a common courtyard that separates all the units and an elevator in the middle that’s see-through, so you can see all the levels.”
This unit also has unexpected extras, such as heated ceramic and laminate floors, “which is not common,” Mr. Gwillim said.
“[Plus], the really cool factor was it had huge, 13-foot ceilings. For a unit in the area, you don’t usually get higher than 8½ or nine-foot ceilings, unless you’re on the sub-penthouse or penthouse level.”
