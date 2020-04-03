 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer trims $19,500 off price for two-bedroom Beltline condo

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
CIR Realty

527 15 Ave., SW., No. 112, Calgary

Asking price: $369,900

Selling price: $350,000

Taxes: $1,986 (2019)

Days on the market: 42

Listing agent: Roberto Argenal, Re/Max iRealty Innovations

Co-op agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

The ground-floor suite is in the 20-year-old Conservatory building.

CIR Realty

Last year, agent Joel Gwillim guided a client through upward of 20 downtown properties priced in the mid-$300,000s. In November, they determined the best fit was this two-bedroom, ground-floor suite at the Conservatory building and managed to shave roughly $20,000 off the asking price.

“It was more a budget-based search, that also required to be in a certain spot in the city,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“We checked out a little bit of everything because it helped figure out how much space they needed and how many bedrooms they wanted.”

What they got

The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

CIR Realty

In a 20-year-old building, this 793-square-foot suite has soaring two-storey-height ceilings. The two bedrooms flank an open entertaining area with a gas fireplace and French doors to the patio.

The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The are two bathrooms and laundry facilities.

A storage locker and parking spot complete the package. Monthly maintenance fees are $448.

The agent’s take

The main living area opens to a patio.

CIR Realty

“The location was great, the building was well maintained and the condo fees were affordable,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“There’s a common courtyard that separates all the units and an elevator in the middle that’s see-through, so you can see all the levels.”

The building features a common courtyard that divides the units.

CIR Realty

This unit also has unexpected extras, such as heated ceramic and laminate floors, “which is not common,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“[Plus], the really cool factor was it had huge, 13-foot ceilings. For a unit in the area, you don’t usually get higher than 8½ or nine-foot ceilings, unless you’re on the sub-penthouse or penthouse level.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
