Buyer trims $19,500 off price for two-bedroom Beltline condo

Open this photo in gallery CIR Realty

527 15 Ave., SW., No. 112, Calgary

Asking price: $369,900

Selling price: $350,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $1,986 (2019)

Days on the market: 42

Listing agent: Roberto Argenal, Re/Max iRealty Innovations

Co-op agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The ground-floor suite is in the 20-year-old Conservatory building. CIR Realty

Last year, agent Joel Gwillim guided a client through upward of 20 downtown properties priced in the mid-$300,000s. In November, they determined the best fit was this two-bedroom, ground-floor suite at the Conservatory building and managed to shave roughly $20,000 off the asking price.

“It was more a budget-based search, that also required to be in a certain spot in the city,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“We checked out a little bit of everything because it helped figure out how much space they needed and how many bedrooms they wanted.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. CIR Realty

In a 20-year-old building, this 793-square-foot suite has soaring two-storey-height ceilings. The two bedrooms flank an open entertaining area with a gas fireplace and French doors to the patio.

The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The are two bathrooms and laundry facilities.

A storage locker and parking spot complete the package. Monthly maintenance fees are $448.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The main living area opens to a patio. CIR Realty

“The location was great, the building was well maintained and the condo fees were affordable,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“There’s a common courtyard that separates all the units and an elevator in the middle that’s see-through, so you can see all the levels.”

Open this photo in gallery The building features a common courtyard that divides the units. CIR Realty

This unit also has unexpected extras, such as heated ceramic and laminate floors, “which is not common,” Mr. Gwillim said.

Story continues below advertisement

“[Plus], the really cool factor was it had huge, 13-foot ceilings. For a unit in the area, you don’t usually get higher than 8½ or nine-foot ceilings, unless you’re on the sub-penthouse or penthouse level.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.