10603 140 St., N.W., Edmonton

Asking price: $2,099,000 (February, 2023)

Selling price: $2-million (March, 2023)

Taxes: $4,674 (2022)

Days on the market: 35

Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The two-storey house boasts nine- to 10-foot ceilings and a gas fireplace in the living room.

The action

Once construction was completed on this three-bedroom house earlier this year, 120 buyers flocked to its first open house. Twenty more booked private tours over the following weeks. Finally, one visitor returned and negotiated a $99,000 discount on the list price to clinch the deal at an even $2-million.

“A lot of the homes at that price point were older homes that were renovated or were more valued for the lot,” said agent Clare Packer. “We were one of the only new construction players at that time available to buyers.”

“It sold in 35 days, and the average is more in the four- to six-month range.”

The kitchen has a 14-foot-long island and a butler's pantry.

What they got

Evolution Custom Home Building built this two-storey house on a 54- by 140-foot corner lot.

Ceilings are nine to 10 feet. There is a gas fireplace in the living room, and wine walls in both the dining room and a cellar off the wet bar in the basement.

The kitchen has a 14-foot-long island and a butler’s pantry.

At least one bathroom and additional flex spaces are on each level, including a lounge area with vaulted ceilings and access to an upper deck.

Located in the sought-after Glenora neighbourhood, and one of few new builds on the market in the area, the house sold in 35 days.

The agent’s take

“The home was really well built in terms of its mechanics and its engineering, and materials used were very high end, which is not common in spec houses,” Ms. Packer said.

“In terms of finishings and style choices, it was really well executed, and it had a four-car garage, which is atypical for a house in that area when you have two- or maybe three-car garages.”

“It’s in Glenora, which is one of the most prestigious communities in Edmonton,” Ms. Packer said.

“It’s attractive because of its proximity to the river valley trails, downtown and great schools.”