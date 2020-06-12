Buyers armed with masks and sanitizer cautiously shop back-split home on Calgary’s outskirts

Open this photo in gallery CIR Realty

372 Sagewood Park SW, Airdrie, Alta.

Asking price: $349,900

Selling price: $344,500

Taxes: $2,558 (2019)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agent: Natalie Berthiaume, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery New plank flooring runs through the kitchen and living areas. CIR Realty

In the early stages of the pandemic, ingenuity was paramount in showcasing this 15-year-old back-split residence in Airdrie on the outskirts of Calgary.

“[My stager] did a FaceTime staging consultation … and the sellers followed her instructions, which made a world of difference,” said agent Natalie Berthiaume, who also narrated a virtual tour remotely.

“We tried to get creative and I thought maybe I could be like Ellen and report from the couch.”

About two dozen parties requested showings in early May, so they were quizzed about recent travel and illness, instructed not to touch anything, and provided with hand sanitizer.

“When COVID hit, especially in the first five or six weeks, everything paused … but as more information came out and people became more comfortable taking appropriate safety precautions, people became comfortable looking again,” Ms. Berthiaume said.

“We’re seeing a bit of a delayed spring market and possibility we’ll see more movement in that price point.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The lower level features a recreation area with a fireplace. CIR Realty

This two-bedroom residence on a 30-foot lot was designed across four levels, including a basement with a media room.

The kitchen was updated with a butcher block island and stainless steel appliances, as well as new plank flooring that continues into the living and dining areas.

The lower level contains a guest room and recreation area with a stone fireplace, plus one of three bathrooms and rear access to a private yard, fenced dog run, fire pit and double garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home's lower level opens on to the backyard. CIR Realty

“Airdrie is a bit quieter than Calgary, but you have a lot of walking paths here and this particular property is in close proximity to schools,” Ms. Berthiaume said.

“What made this property somewhat unique is the fact it’s a split-level property where the lower level walks out to the backyard, which is a nice feature.”

