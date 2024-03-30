Open this photo in gallery: The Real Estate Company

2003 25 Ave, S.W., Calgary

Asking price: $1,220,000 (February, 2024)

Previous asking price: $1,239,000 (January, 2024)

Selling price: $1,205,000 (February, 2024)

Taxes: $4,662 (2023)

Days on the market: 23

Listing agent: Allen Jovica; The Real Estate Co.; Buyers’ agent: Kelsey Jones, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home is filled with upgrades, including a gym with glass walls and heated floors in the basement.The Real Estate Company

Over one snowy winter weekend, agent Kelsey Jones chauffeured out-of-town clients to a dozen houses that were all relatively new and located near Calgary’s core. Whiteout conditions nearly kept them from this semi-detached house but once there, they knew they had found what they were looking for. Even after an asking price reduction from $1,239,000 to $1,220,000 it was still slightly over their $1.2-million budget, but they managed to stretch the purse strings just enough to clinch a $1.205-million deal.

“We have such low inventory here that when I have someone coming in from out of town looking for a property, I put together an itinerary the day before, because what’s available can change every hour,” Ms. Jones said.

Open this photo in gallery: The Real Estate Company

Open this photo in gallery: The open-concept kitchen has a butler’s pantry and an island with a waterfall-edge design.The Real Estate Company

“When we walked in, we knew it was the one. It’s kind of like going on dates – we had gone on enough dates, we knew we were looking at ‘husband’ material. So we had to lock it down.”

What they got

This three-bedroom house with 2,145 square feet of living space was just completed by AK Design and Development Inc. The home is filled with upgrades, including a gym with glass walls and heated floors in the basement.

Open this photo in gallery: The primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings.The Real Estate Company

The open-concept kitchen has a butler’s pantry and an island with a waterfall-edge design. The living room has a gas fireplace and access to a south-facing deck.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and the largest of the home’s four bathrooms.

Open this photo in gallery: The largest of the home's four bathrooms.The Real Estate Company

The agent’s take

“The quality of the fit and finish was exceptional,” Ms. Jones said.

“It has gorgeous ceiling heights with a ten-foot ceiling on the main floor.”

The 24- by 138-foot lot is also extra deep with a double garage.

The home is close to the Marda Loop shopping area. “They can walk there, and it’s only a few minutes [drive] to downtown,” said Ms. Jones.