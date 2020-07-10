 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers find a deal in Calgary’s suburbs

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max House of Real Estate

1102 Prestwick Circle SE., Calgary

Asking price: $439,900

Previous asking price: $449,900 (March, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $425,000

Taxes: $2,901 (2019)

Days on the market: 26

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

Following months of preparation, this three-bedroom house was ready for visitors by mid-March, with the required pandemic safety protocols in place. Many buyers opted for virtual showings, but seven headed inside with gloves and masks. Two bids were rejected over the first three weeks on the market. In April, the asking price was dropped to $439,900 and a new bid came in acceptable to the seller.

“There was definitely some competition with similar homes with finished and unfinished basements, with garages, and three bedrooms selling from the low $390,000s,” said agent Bryon Howard.

“Right now, things that are selling are selling fairly quickly within 30 days - or they’re not selling.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The wide porch and upper balcony faces south towards Prestwick Park.

Re/Max House of Real Estate

This 1,911-square-foot house sits on a 46-foot-by-111-foot corner lot and has a wide porch and upper balcony facing south towards Prestwick Park.

The back half of the lot is filled out with a double garage, a shed and fenced-in yard with garden beds. A deck gives entry into an open living, dining and kitchen area.

There are two enclosed offices flanking the foyer. Three bathrooms and laundry facilities are upstairs, and downstairs a partially finished basement.

Annual homeowner association fees are $220.

The agent’s take

“It has a nice balcony off the master facing onto the park, so it let lots of light in,” Mr. Howard said. “And the corner lot made it nice with lots of parking around it and a big yard. So it had a few extra features other homes didn’t.”

McKenzie Towne is a fairly new master-planned residential neighbourhood established in 1995. “It’s close to transportation corridors and has a small-town feel because you can walk to shop for groceries, or to restaurants and pubs,” Mr. Howard said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies