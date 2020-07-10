Buyers find a deal in Calgary’s suburbs

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max House of Real Estate

1102 Prestwick Circle SE., Calgary

Asking price: $439,900

Previous asking price: $449,900 (March, 2020)

Selling price: $425,000

Taxes: $2,901 (2019)

Days on the market: 26

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

Following months of preparation, this three-bedroom house was ready for visitors by mid-March, with the required pandemic safety protocols in place. Many buyers opted for virtual showings, but seven headed inside with gloves and masks. Two bids were rejected over the first three weeks on the market. In April, the asking price was dropped to $439,900 and a new bid came in acceptable to the seller.

“There was definitely some competition with similar homes with finished and unfinished basements, with garages, and three bedrooms selling from the low $390,000s,” said agent Bryon Howard.

“Right now, things that are selling are selling fairly quickly within 30 days - or they’re not selling.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The wide porch and upper balcony faces south towards Prestwick Park. Re/Max House of Real Estate

This 1,911-square-foot house sits on a 46-foot-by-111-foot corner lot and has a wide porch and upper balcony facing south towards Prestwick Park.

The back half of the lot is filled out with a double garage, a shed and fenced-in yard with garden beds. A deck gives entry into an open living, dining and kitchen area.

There are two enclosed offices flanking the foyer. Three bathrooms and laundry facilities are upstairs, and downstairs a partially finished basement.

Annual homeowner association fees are $220.

The agent’s take

“It has a nice balcony off the master facing onto the park, so it let lots of light in,” Mr. Howard said. “And the corner lot made it nice with lots of parking around it and a big yard. So it had a few extra features other homes didn’t.”

McKenzie Towne is a fairly new master-planned residential neighbourhood established in 1995. “It’s close to transportation corridors and has a small-town feel because you can walk to shop for groceries, or to restaurants and pubs,” Mr. Howard said.

