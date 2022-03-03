Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

3926 1A St. SW., Calgary

Asking price: $925,000 (December, 2021)

Selling price: $909,125 (January, 2022)

Taxes: $5,414 (2021)

Days on the market: 39

Listing agent: Heather Waddell, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada; Buyers’ agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

Two Calgarians working in Toronto determined to return to their home town last fall and began a search for a place to build a new home that offered a unique location. Their quest led them to this empty 38-foot-by-167-foot lot across from parkland hugging the Elbow River, about four kilometres south of the downtown core.

“This one stuck out because it has a mountain view and it wasn’t in a floodplain,” said the buyers’ agent, Kamil Lalji.

“[The seller] verbally said to us they were going to accept our offer, but … they ended up getting a better offer.”

However, Mr. Lalji was informed when that deal collapsed, and his clients renegotiated a deal for $909,125.

“We were super lucky,” Mr. Lalji said. “My buyer ended up picking it up for less than $925,000, which is a phenomenal deal for what it is.”

What they got

The site is within a block of parks and trails, and a few streets away from shops and restaurants along a major arterial road.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

About 10 years ago, the seller – who owns the modern house next door – moved an existing a single-family home on this 0.14-acre lot to expand their outdoor space. All that remains of that structure is a garage in the laneway.

The agent’s take

“My client is an interior designer, so she wants the home to display her work,” Mr. Lalji said.

“You can literally walk out the [future] house to a path down the hill to Stanley Park, which is a super desirable park because it has a beach area where the Elbow River runs through and becomes super shallow. Kids play there all summer.”

