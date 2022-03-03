Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

3926 1A St. SW., Calgary

Asking price: $925,000 (December, 2021)

Selling price: $909,125 (January, 2022)

Taxes: $5,414 (2021)

Days on the market: 39

Listing agent: Heather Waddell, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada; Buyers’ agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

Two Calgarians working in Toronto determined to return to their home town last fall and began a search for a place to build a new home that offered a unique location. Their quest led them to this empty 38-foot-by-167-foot lot across from parkland hugging the Elbow River, about four kilometres south of the downtown core.

“This one stuck out because it has a mountain view and it wasn’t in a floodplain,” said the buyers’ agent, Kamil Lalji.

“[The seller] verbally said to us they were going to accept our offer, but … they ended up getting a better offer.”

However, Mr. Lalji was informed when that deal collapsed, and his clients renegotiated a deal for $909,125.

“We were super lucky,” Mr. Lalji said. “My buyer ended up picking it up for less than $925,000, which is a phenomenal deal for what it is.”

What they got

The site is within a block of parks and trails, and a few streets away from shops and restaurants along a major arterial road.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

About 10 years ago, the seller – who owns the modern house next door – moved an existing a single-family home on this 0.14-acre lot to expand their outdoor space. All that remains of that structure is a garage in the laneway.

The site is within a block of parks and trails, and a few streets away from shops and restaurants along a major arterial road.

The agent’s take

“My client is an interior designer, so she wants the home to display her work,” Mr. Lalji said.

“You can literally walk out the [future] house to a path down the hill to Stanley Park, which is a super desirable park because it has a beach area where the Elbow River runs through and becomes super shallow. Kids play there all summer.”

