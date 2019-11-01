 Skip to main content

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers pounce on strategically-priced mountain home in Canmore

Sydnia Yu
Canmore, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

6 Blue Grouse Ridge, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $2,695,500

Selling price: $2,685,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $10,786 (2018)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Brad Hawker and Drew Betts, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The split-level home offers a Rocky Mountain view.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

This custom split-level home lies within Silvertip Resort, a 20-minute drive east of Banff, so it drew inquiries from nature lovers throughout the province and as far away as Ontario and the United States. Only a handful of visitors made it through the door before one shopper struck a $2.685-million deal in late April.

“Some homes have been on the market for over a year in this price point,” agent Drew Betts said. “This was priced where we thought the market was.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The house sports a timber frame and Rundle Rock finishes.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The 14-year-old house sports a timber frame and Rundle Rock finishes, echoing its rustic setting on a nearly quarter-acre lot backing onto treed green space and a Rocky Mountain view.

Inside, its L-shaped configuration provides 4,654 square feet of living space across five levels, including a basement with a fifth bedroom.

Story continues below advertisement

The east wing offers two entertaining areas with wood-burning fireplaces and walkouts to a south-facing deck and a covered patio.

Open this photo in gallery

The master bedroom has his-and-her closets.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The larger west wing accommodates a study, the dining room and the kitchen under vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a balcony, his-and-her closets and one of five bathrooms. The level below encompasses three bedrooms and a mudroom connected to the double garage.

The agent’s take

“Silvertip is a stunning area up on the mountains with stunning views, loads of sun, a master-planned community, a world renown golf course and amazing restaurants,” Mr. Betts said.

Open this photo in gallery

Two entertaining areas have wood-burning fireplaces.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

“This home is on a ridge with stunning views and the home was in immaculate shape.”

Its layout also lent it wide appeal. “There are some split levels in that neighbourhood, but not a ton,” Mr. Betts said.

“It has a very flexible floor plan as well, so it works for families and couples.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter