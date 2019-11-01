Buyers pounce on strategically-priced mountain home in Canmore

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

6 Blue Grouse Ridge, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $2,695,500

Selling price: $2,685,000

Taxes: $10,786 (2018)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Brad Hawker and Drew Betts, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The split-level home offers a Rocky Mountain view. Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

This custom split-level home lies within Silvertip Resort, a 20-minute drive east of Banff, so it drew inquiries from nature lovers throughout the province and as far away as Ontario and the United States. Only a handful of visitors made it through the door before one shopper struck a $2.685-million deal in late April.

“Some homes have been on the market for over a year in this price point,” agent Drew Betts said. “This was priced where we thought the market was.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The house sports a timber frame and Rundle Rock finishes. Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The 14-year-old house sports a timber frame and Rundle Rock finishes, echoing its rustic setting on a nearly quarter-acre lot backing onto treed green space and a Rocky Mountain view.

Inside, its L-shaped configuration provides 4,654 square feet of living space across five levels, including a basement with a fifth bedroom.

The east wing offers two entertaining areas with wood-burning fireplaces and walkouts to a south-facing deck and a covered patio.

Open this photo in gallery The master bedroom has his-and-her closets. Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The larger west wing accommodates a study, the dining room and the kitchen under vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a balcony, his-and-her closets and one of five bathrooms. The level below encompasses three bedrooms and a mudroom connected to the double garage.

The agent’s take

“Silvertip is a stunning area up on the mountains with stunning views, loads of sun, a master-planned community, a world renown golf course and amazing restaurants,” Mr. Betts said.

Open this photo in gallery Two entertaining areas have wood-burning fireplaces. Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

“This home is on a ridge with stunning views and the home was in immaculate shape.”

Its layout also lent it wide appeal. “There are some split levels in that neighbourhood, but not a ton,” Mr. Betts said.

“It has a very flexible floor plan as well, so it works for families and couples.”

