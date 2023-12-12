45 Mayfair Rd. S.W., Calgary

Asking price: $1,699,000 (September, 2023)

Previous asking price: $1,749,000 (August, 2023); $1,769,000 (July, 2023); $1,799,000 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $1.64-million (September, 2023)

Taxes: $7,097 (2023)

Days on the market: six

Property days on market: 101

Buyers’ agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

Over a two-month span, agent Kamil Lalji escorted his clients through 15 houses in central Calgary neighbourhoods. Negotiations for this new, three-bedroom bungalow came to a standstill, so they moved on, tried their luck elsewhere, and lost out to another bidder. When they saw the price on this bungalow had been reduced to below $1.7-million, they came back with a second bid and sealed the deal at $1.64-million.

“We offered on another property, and this one lowered the price, so we came back and offered on it again,” Mr. Lalji said.

“[For Calgary properties] under $1.2-million, you’re still in a pretty strong seller’s market, but over that, you’re in a very strong buyer’s market.”

Open this photo in gallery: This two-year-old bungalow has 16- to 18-foot ceilings and heated floors downstairs in two guest bedrooms.Handout

What they got

This two-year-old bungalow on a 69-by-94-foot lot has 2,037 square feet of living space, 16- to 18-foot ceilings and interior access to the garage.

There’s a gas fireplace in the living room and a double-sided fireplace between the primary bedroom and an ensuite bathroom with heated floors.

Open this photo in gallery: '[The buyers] weren’t particularly looking for a bungalow, but when you walked in, it had such a nice feeling with high ceilings,' said agent Kamil Lalji of CIR Realty.Handout

Floors are also heated downstairs in the two guest bedrooms and a recreation area that has a wet bar and a glass-enclosed wine cellar.

The agent’s take

“[The buyers] weren’t particularly looking for a bungalow, but when you walked in, it had such a nice feeling with high ceilings. The basement had an additional 1,900 square feet, so it’s a ton of living space,” said Mr. Lalji.

“And the basement has nine- or 10-foot ceilings, so it feels very spacious.”

“It has a triple garage and it’s attached, which was important,” Mr. Lalji said.

“They didn’t want to walk outside in our minus 30 [degree] weather on occasion to get to a detached garage.”