Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyers score rare bungalow backing onto golf course with $1.1035-million deal

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
The grand entertaining area has vaulted ceilings, modern Palladian-style windows and a floor-to-ceiling, wood burning fireplace.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

19 Summit Pointe Dr., De Winton, Alta.

Asking price: $1,125,000 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $1,103,500 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $539,020 (2001)

Taxes: $5,774 (2020)

Days on the market: 61

Listing agent: Marianna Kindrachuk, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Buyer’s agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

Earlier this year, agent Kamil Lalji was asked by out-of-province buyers to find them a bungalow in pristine condition and in proximity to a golf course. Out of a dozen options they visited, the best option was this bungalow loft backing onto the Heritage Pointe golf course.

“Finding someone their match is not always easy,” Mr. Lalji said.

“It’s not like there’s an abundance of properties that … backs onto golf courses, are bungalows and are well maintained, so that in itself is quite rare.”

What they got

Crafted throughout 2001, this 2,352-square-foot house has a wide front porch, an attached triple garage and outdoor living spaces on all levels, including the basement.

Open this photo in gallery

The dining room and eat-in kitchen both have clear sight lines into a grand entertaining area.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The dining room and eat-in kitchen both have clear sight lines into a grand entertaining area with vaulted ceilings, modern Palladian-style windows and a floor-to-ceiling, wood burning fireplace.

There is a primary bedroom on the main floor, and an open loft space on the second level.

Three guest rooms are situated in the 1,376-square-foot basement. It also houses two out of four bathrooms, two recreation areas with heated floors and a two-sided fireplace between them.

Bare land condo fees are $299, which include snow removal and grass cutting for the 0.36-acre lot.

The agent’s take

“This one backs onto a beautiful golf course and was very well maintained,” Mr. Lalji said.

“The size of the outdoor space is typical, but it included a very nice outdoor fire pit area, hot tub and some other upgrades.”

Open this photo in gallery

This bungalow loft backs onto the Heritage Pointe golf course.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

