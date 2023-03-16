Royal LePage Benchmark

3303 22 St., SW., Calgary, Alta.

Asking price: $739,900 (February, 2023)

Selling price: $727,000 (February, 2023)

Previous selling price: $672,000 (June, 2019)

Taxes: $4,018 (2022)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Jim Hughes, Royal LePage Benchmark

Buyer’s agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

Three-bedroom townhouse has 1,499 square feet of living space.Royal LePage Benchmark

Last year, agent Kamil Lalji’s client wanted a handyman project in downtown Calgary, but their priorities changed as their favourites were snatched up. This year, they dived into one-on-one negotiations for this upscale townhouse southwest of the core, and stretched their budget to $727,000 to lock it down quickly.

“We had made quite a few offers on different places, but often we didn’t get them because we didn’t bid high enough because a lot went into multiple offers,” Mr. Lalji said.

“It’s a unique market in that prices seem to be climbing, but it’s mainly because there’s nothing to buy.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen has an island, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.Royal LePage Benchmark

Calgary developer RNDSQR built four of these three-storey townhouses several years ago with street level entrances and detached garages facing an adjacent laneway.

This three-bedroom model has 1,499 square feet of living space, including an entertaining area with a gas fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with an island, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

There is metal latticework along the staircase and a loft-style bedroom with vaulted ceilings with access to a rooftop deck.

The basement has a guest bedroom, a recreation room and one of four bathrooms.

Monthly fees of $380 cover snow removal.

The agent’s take

There is an entertaining area with a gas fireplace.Royal LePage Benchmark

“It’s literally half a block to the main strip of Marda Loop, which is a happening area with restaurants, bars and stuff to do,” Mr. Lalji said.

“There are other developers in the area who do a good job, but these guys are specifically known for their really nice style and taste.”

Their designs are also highly functional. “It has a lot of space over four floors, and the rooftop patio and back yard space are nice,” Mr. Lalji said.

“A lot of times developers will do rooftop patios, but not do the back yard, so there’s nowhere for people to barbecue or let the dog out.”