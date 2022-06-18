Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

2 Hawthorne Cres. NW., Calgary

Asking price: $1.45-million (March, 2022)

Previous asking price: $1.45-million (August, 2021)

Selling price: $1.48-million (March, 2022)

Taxes: $9,999 (2021)

Days on the market: not applicable

Listing agent: Rob Vanovermeire, Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

The action

The eat-in kitchen opens off the back.Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

Agent Rob Vanovermeire feared that buyers might balk at the number of stairs in and around this two-storey house perched on a hill. Instead, some visitors seemed to want more stairs, voicing disappointment that the home’s third bedroom was on the main floor instead of upstairs with two other bedrooms.

To address the situation, the seller temporarily took the home off the market and converted a bar area upstairs into a bedroom. Previous guests were notified, and one agreed to pay an extra $30,000, largely based on the improvement.

“One of the buyers that visited the home in the fall decided to make an offer once the third bedroom [upstairs] was being constructed,” Mr. Vanovermeire said.

“Goes to show that small changes can make a difference.”

What they got

Inside, there are two family rooms with nearly identical features.Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

This 68-year-old house is set on a sloping 30- by 120-foot lot and has a built-in, double garage facing the street.

Inside, there is an open dining area and two family rooms with nearly identical features: both have gas fireplaces and access to outdoor space overlooking a small park.

For quiet study, there are enclosed dens on the main and lower levels.

The eat-in kitchen opens off the back to a new deck, hot tub and yard.

The agent’s take

The back of the house has a new deck, hot tub and sprawling yard.Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

“Briar Hill is a highly sought-after community,” Mr. Vanovermeire said.

“The home had been renovated – the kitchen was new, and all the flooring was new – so it was completely updated.”

It was also has luxuries uncommon in properties of a similar age. “It does have two family rooms – one on the main level and another upstairs – which is rare for an area like Briar Hill,” Mr. Vanovermeire said.

