Buyers warm to hassle-free Beltline condo purchase

135 13th. Ave. SW., unit 1601, Calgary
Asking price: $369,900
Selling price: $360,000
Taxes: $2,467 (2017)
Days on the market: 43
Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals
The action: Despite the bitter winter weather this year, attendance has been high at many properties listed by agent Christina Hagerty. That was the case for this two-bedroom corner suite at the Colours building, which was snapped up after a couple of open houses and nearly a dozen private tours.
“Surprisingly, since Jan. 1, the market for 2018 has started quite strong,” Mrs. Hagerty said .
“[The sale of this unit is] a perfect example of needing to make sure your property presents well and is easy to show because the exact same unit for sale – and for less money a few floors down – is still on the market.”
What they got: About a decade ago, this 803-square-foot unit was completed with loft-like attributes, such as nine-foot ceilings and polished concrete floors.
South- and east-facing windows allow sunlight into the principal room and a balcony provides fresh air off the master bedroom.
Set back are two bathrooms, a laundry closet and galley-like kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $405 cover heating and water.
The agent’s take: “It’s probably one of the larger units in the building because there are a lot of one-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den units,” Ms. Hagerty said.
“[The buyer] wanted something with a lofty feel … and it’s all floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows and it’s a corner unit too, which is rare.”
This unit’s appeal also lies in its proximity to entertainment and highly-rated eateries, such as Ten Foot Henry.
“The buyer wanted the safe and walkable ‘village’ lifestyle of its location, and some of the top ten restaurants in Canada are a few minutes walk away,” Ms. Hagerty said.