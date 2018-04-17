Buyers warm to hassle-free Beltline condo purchase

Open this photo in gallery 135 13th Ave. SW., No. 1601, Calgary.

135 13th. Ave. SW., unit 1601, Calgary

Asking price: $369,900

Selling price: $360,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,467 (2017)

Days on the market: 43

Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals

Open this photo in gallery The appeal of the building also lies in its proximity to entertainment and highly-rated eateries, such as Ten Foot Henry.

The action: Despite the bitter winter weather this year, attendance has been high at many properties listed by agent Christina Hagerty. That was the case for this two-bedroom corner suite at the Colours building, which was snapped up after a couple of open houses and nearly a dozen private tours.

“Surprisingly, since Jan. 1, the market for 2018 has started quite strong,” Mrs. Hagerty said .

“[The sale of this unit is] a perfect example of needing to make sure your property presents well and is easy to show because the exact same unit for sale – and for less money a few floors down – is still on the market.”

What they got: About a decade ago, this 803-square-foot unit was completed with loft-like attributes, such as nine-foot ceilings and polished concrete floors.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

South- and east-facing windows allow sunlight into the principal room and a balcony provides fresh air off the master bedroom.

Set back are two bathrooms, a laundry closet and galley-like kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $405 cover heating and water.

The agent’s take: “It’s probably one of the larger units in the building because there are a lot of one-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den units,” Ms. Hagerty said.

“[The buyer] wanted something with a lofty feel … and it’s all floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows and it’s a corner unit too, which is rare.”

This unit’s appeal also lies in its proximity to entertainment and highly-rated eateries, such as Ten Foot Henry.

Story continues below advertisement

“The buyer wanted the safe and walkable ‘village’ lifestyle of its location, and some of the top ten restaurants in Canada are a few minutes walk away,” Ms. Hagerty said.