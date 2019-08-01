 Skip to main content

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate Calgary bungalow achieves rare feat: a sale over-asking

Done Deal

Calgary bungalow achieves rare feat: a sale over-asking

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
CIR Realty

115 Hawkwood Blvd. NW, Calgary

Asking price: $509,900

Selling price: $510,100

Taxes: $3,252 (2018)

Days on the market: 41

Listing agent: Kelsey Jones, CIR Realty

The action

The main entertaining area has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.

CIR Realty

Agent Kelsey Jones credits attractive pricing and presentation for the sale of this updated bungalow near Nose Hill Park that surprisingly fetched more than the asking price after roughly six weeks of promotions early this year.

“No one is believing that multiple offers are happening much in this market, as Calgary has been inundated with higher than average inventory and not enough buyers to absorb the demand. It’s been a really tough go in Alberta, so this is a really great success story,” Ms. Jones said.

“The sellers purchased the home only 24 months prior for $495,000. Very few properties have actually been able to sell above values seen two years ago.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

CIR Realty

Constructed 36 years ago on a 47-foot-by-124-foot lot, this 1,394-square-foot residence has a built-in garage, two decks and a private backyard with a hot tub and fire pit.

Interior highlights include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen, as well as vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the main entertaining and dining area.

A two-sided fireplace lies between the master ensuite and dressing room, which could double as a bedroom.

Extra recreation and guest rooms are located in the 1,030-square-foot lower level.

The agent’s take

A two-sided fireplace lies between the master ensuite and dressing room.

CIR Realty

“A couple years ago, [a previous] owner did some cool renovation and turned it into a one-bedroom above grade bungalow, which there aren’t that many of,” Ms. Jones said.

“It speaks to that downsizing market … that wants a beautiful, open living room and huge master.”

This home was also aesthetically pleasing in several respects. “It had a vintage Hawaiian feel with dark wood [finishes],” Ms. Jones said.

“And with panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains, this property offered views that many cannot afford at this price point.”

