Special to The Globe and Mail

Otbx/Preptours

3804 31 St. SW., Calgary

Asking price: $725,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $782,000 (April, 2022)

Taxes: $4,107 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

This three-bedroom bungalow underwent a three-week long makeover, complete with a paint job and staging. The resulting clean-cut look helped tease out five bidders. Most of the offers were clustered around the same number, but one bidder came back with a revised offer $57,000 over the asking price.

“Right now, in Calgary, there’s stuff to buy, but the problem is a lot of it isn’t great or its not nicely presented,” Kamil Lalji said.

“We timed it at the height of the market, and since then, things have steadily declined in terms of viewing activity and multiple offers.”

Top: The living room features a wood-burning stove. Above: The eat-in kitchen comes with new finishes.Otbx/Preptours

What they got

This 65-year-old house has 1,293 square feet of living space, plus a double garage at the back of the 55- by 100-foot lot.

The roof, front façade and furnace have been recently renewed, as have the finishes in the eat-in kitchen and two bathrooms.

There are three separate entertaining areas, with the largest in the lower level. The main floor family room has a wood burning fireplace and an exit to a multi-level deck.

This 65-year-old house has 1,293 square feet of living space and sits on a 16- by 30-metre lot.Otbx/Preptours

The agent’s take

“It had a really nice, contemporary, mid-century modern feel,” Mr. Lalji said.

“The sellers are architectural designers, so they’re very creative types, so they presented a nice, almost funky looking home that in most cases people really loved.”

The location was also appealing. “It’s across from a park, and on a quiet street,” Mr. Lalji said.

The three-bedroom bungalow was renovated over a period of three weeks.Otbx/Preptours

