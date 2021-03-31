 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Calgary bungalow finds buyer as market warms

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

87 Coulee Way SW, Calgary

Asking price: $998,000 (December, 2020)

Previous asking price: $998,000 (October, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $975,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $6,337 (2019)

Days on the market: 69

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This detached bungalow had an offer during its first six weeks on the market, but it was too low for the sellers’ liking. As the winter holidays approached and tighter lockdown restrictions loomed, it was taken off the market. In the new year, the previous bidder turned up again with a second proposal, and later, a third pitch of $975,000 which was accepted.

Open this photo in gallery

The 1,965-square-foot house is built on a 49-by 156-foot lot near Canada Olympic Park.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The Calgary market has gone from struggling to unusually brisk in the last 90 days,” said agent Steven Hill. “This was a great example of how an accurately priced and well marketed property can sell in this climate.”

“Low inventory is driving buyer demand and even starting to stabilize prices somewhat.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This 1,965-square-foot house on a 49-by 156-foot lot near Canada Olympic Park was a builder’s own home with many upgrades. It has ten-foot ceilings and two fireplaces, as well as heated floors in three bathrooms, the 1,559-square-foot basement and the double garage.

The kitchen has mahogany hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a butler’s pantry.

Open this photo in gallery

Mahogany hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

There are four bedrooms and open entertainment areas on both levels with a wet bar on the lower level. Double doors on the main floor open to a covered deck and a south-facing yard that backs onto a proposed greenbelt.

The agent’s take

“It’s a really beautiful executive bungalow in a great area,” said Mr. Hill. “It has really nice, tasteful, luxury finishings and is still under that $1-million threshold.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies