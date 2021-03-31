Calgary bungalow finds buyer as market warms

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

87 Coulee Way SW, Calgary

Asking price: $998,000 (December, 2020)

Previous asking price: $998,000 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $975,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $6,337 (2019)

Days on the market: 69

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This detached bungalow had an offer during its first six weeks on the market, but it was too low for the sellers’ liking. As the winter holidays approached and tighter lockdown restrictions loomed, it was taken off the market. In the new year, the previous bidder turned up again with a second proposal, and later, a third pitch of $975,000 which was accepted.

Open this photo in gallery The 1,965-square-foot house is built on a 49-by 156-foot lot near Canada Olympic Park. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The Calgary market has gone from struggling to unusually brisk in the last 90 days,” said agent Steven Hill. “This was a great example of how an accurately priced and well marketed property can sell in this climate.”

“Low inventory is driving buyer demand and even starting to stabilize prices somewhat.”

What they got

This 1,965-square-foot house on a 49-by 156-foot lot near Canada Olympic Park was a builder’s own home with many upgrades. It has ten-foot ceilings and two fireplaces, as well as heated floors in three bathrooms, the 1,559-square-foot basement and the double garage.

The kitchen has mahogany hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a butler’s pantry.

Open this photo in gallery Mahogany hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

There are four bedrooms and open entertainment areas on both levels with a wet bar on the lower level. Double doors on the main floor open to a covered deck and a south-facing yard that backs onto a proposed greenbelt.

The agent’s take

“It’s a really beautiful executive bungalow in a great area,” said Mr. Hill. “It has really nice, tasteful, luxury finishings and is still under that $1-million threshold.”

