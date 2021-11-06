Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

73 Auburn Shores Cape SE, Calgary

Asking price: $919,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $919,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $6,425 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Built in 2018, the house contains open cooking, dining and entertaining areas.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This one-bedroom bungalow made its debut when local COVID-19 cases were peaking, so there was concern that might affect buyer turnout. To the seller’s relief, there were two visitors right away and one produced an unconditional full-price offer hours later.

“There weren’t many high-end bungalows in that community for sale, so it was a rare property,” agent Steven Hill said.

“Something that has no conditions is unusual because it carries risk with it for the buyer. However, this property being built so new and to a such nice, high standard – it even had radon gas mitigation installed – it gave the buyers complete confidence they knew exactly what they were buying.”

What they got

Auburn Bay Lake anchors a subdivision of two-storey homes and bungalows, like this 1,762-square-foot model on a pie-shaped lot with 39-foot frontage.

Built in 2018, it contains open cooking, dining and entertaining areas, and one bedroom with bathing, dressing and laundry facilities. Directly below is a recreation area, two bedrooms and a bathroom with heated floors.

Annual homeowner’s association fees of $475 include use of a beach, clubhouse and tennis courts.

The agent’s take

“Being a lake community, it’s a little more prestigious than some older communities in the southeast, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Mr. Hill said.

“This district is also very close to the South Health Campus and a number of great new amenities,” Mr. Hill said. “It really appeals to the executive types that want their bedroom on the main floor, but might have mature children of college age or teen age that would like their space downstairs.”

This particular bungalow is also one of few with an attached triple garage. “And it’s even more difficult to find one that’s under $1-million,” Mr. Hill said.

