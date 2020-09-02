 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Calgary bungalow’s backyard helps with summer sale

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

6343 Lynch Cres., SW, Calgary

Asking price: $659,999

Selling price: $651,000

Taxes: $4,108 (2019)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

The renovated backyard features an interlocking patio, hot tub, fire pit and dog run.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

Last winter, this updated bungalow attracted plenty of viewers, but none were so enamoured of it as to pen an offer. A new agent was brought on who adjusted the asking price to the mid-$600,000s and advised waiting for mid-July, when the newly landscaped backyard – complete with an interlocking patio, hot tub, fire pit and dog run – showed at its best.

“In this type of market, most of your showings are going to happen at the beginning of the listing and if people walk in and don’t feel it’s a good deal, most buyers are just humming and hawing,” agent Jesse Davies said. “So, we were pretty aggressive on the price.”

“After having around 15 showings in the first week, we received an offer that was low to begin with, but we negotiated the deal up to 99 per cent, list price to sale price.”

What they got

The home's hardwood floors have been refinished.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

This 1,151-square-foot house with a double garage was built in 1961 on a 23-by-32-foot corner lot.

Much of the interior has been updated, such as the open-concept kitchen off the living room outfitted with stainless steel appliances, a granite-topped island and a copper sink. The cedar ceilings have been whitewashed and hardwood floors refinished.

There are three bedrooms, including one with a walk-in closet and access to a deck.

Two more bedrooms and a secondary bathroom are in the basement, which also provides a recreation area with a wood burning antique stove, a river rock feature wall and a wet bar with butcher block countertop.

The agent’s take

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a granite-topped island and a copper sink.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

“It was so nicely renovated, there weren’t too many comparable homes in Lakeview,” Mr. Davies said.

“[The sellers] did a really nice man cave in the basement with a Big Buck Hunter [arcade machine], a projector screen and a nice bar with a keg tap and two wine fridges.”

