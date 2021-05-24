Calgary buyer finds a deal on newly-built, luxury townhouse

Open this photo in gallery CIR Realty

2810 Erlton St. SW., Calgary

Asking price: $769,900 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $752,500 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $5,378 (2020)

Days on the market: 33

Listing agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

The 1,269-square-foot townhouse has nine-foot ceilings on all levels.

This 2½-storey townhouse was the final of four luxury homes completed by local builder Honeyycomb Developments and Toronto-based Designed by Iman last year. Put on the market in January, there were two dozen showings over the course of a month.

The building’s unique design helped it stand out. “Nothing was quite like this,” said agent Kamil Lalji. But in a tough real estate market in which buyers have the upper hand, solid offers were hard to come by.

“There were a few offers that were really low,” said Mr. Lalji, “and then one came in that was a reasonable offer, so we accepted it.”

What they got

The kitchen is centred on a waterfall-edge quartz island.

This 1,269-square-foot townhouse has nine-foot ceilings on all levels, a 368-square-foot rooftop terrace, a private backyard and a garage.

The hardwood flooring is imported from Europe and the open living room has a porcelain-clad gas fireplace.

In the centre of the kitchen is a waterfall-edge quartz island and there is a wet bar off to the side of a recreation area downstairs. The 543-square-foot basement has a third bedroom and one of four bathrooms.

Monthly fees of $226 cover snow removal.

The agent’s take

The basement recreation area includes a wet bar.

“These homes were built with a level of quality and design that transcends Calgary’s current townhome landscape,” Mr. Lalji said.

Finishes are stylish and sustainable, like the porcelain kitchen cabinetry and backsplash. “It’s all vein-matched because it’s all from the same piece of material,” said Mr. Lalji. “The upper cabinet was metal to hold the weight of the stone.”

“The entire exterior was designed to be maintenance free, so what looks to be wood is a metal or what looks like wood on a deck is a composite plastic. A lot of builders will use wood, which looks good for the first year or two, but if it’s not maintained property, it can become an eyesore.”

The hardwood flooring is imported from Europe.

