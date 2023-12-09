Open this photo in gallery: Calgary Photos

3611 3 St., SW, Calgary

Asking price: $1,249,900 (November, 2023)

Selling price: $1,255,000 (November, 2023)

Taxes: $8,017 (2023)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Joel Anderson, REAL Broker; Buyers’ agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

Joel Gwillim’s clients were intent on buying a house in Calgary’s Parkhill neighbourhood that hugs the Elbow River but had been outbid several times over the past three years. Their next attempt was this three-storey property near Princess Obolensky Park. An offer of $5,100 more than the list price – with the caveat that the bid be accepted quickly – did the trick.

“This little section has only maybe four or five blocks perched on a hill south of downtown, so it’s always in demand and there’s not a lot of turnover,” Mr. Gwillim said. “Whenever something does come up, it usually sells pretty quickly.

“There was a lot of activity on this, so we had to come in strong with a good number and short conditions, and luckily the sellers picked it rather than opting [to wait] for an offer date down the road.”

What they got

This 33-year-old house has been extensively modernized, including work recently executed by Hella Design Studio.

It has upscale kitchen and dining areas, as well as open entertaining spaces with fireplaces on the main and third floors.

There are four bathrooms, and two guest bedrooms in the basement.

Outdoors, there is a balcony off one of two bedrooms on the second floor, and a deck between the kitchen’s back door and a double garage on the 25-by-120-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“There are some cosmetic things the buyers will change, but large ticket items were already in place,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“It is kind of nice to have that extra [loft] space for a bonus room/living area/workspace with the wood-burning fireplace.”

The neighbourhood was a prime attraction. “It’s a nice pocket, nice and quiet, and you have access to parks, restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores,” Mr. Gwillim said.