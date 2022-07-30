eXp Realty

135 13 Ave., SW., No. 510, Calgary

Asking price: $284,900 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $275,000 (June, 2022)

Taxes: $1,844 (2021)

Days on the market: 41

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The 682-square-foot unit features a sliding door to the balcony.

The action

In a 14-year-old high-rise a few streets south of the Calgary Tower, this one-bedroom unit was launched shortly after another unit sold in the $280,000s. It seemed sensible to ask for a similar amount, and to turn down an offer in the upper $270,000s on opening day. Unfortunately, it took about a month for another proposal to emerge. Negotiations raised the offer to $275,000.

“I listed and sold a unit within two weeks of this one in April for $282,000 two floors higher,” said agent Bryon Howard.

“The market started to change as we listed this – meaning it got worse – so we thought we’d sell closer to our list price around $285,000, but we sold for $275,000.”

The kitchen has been fitted with stainless-steel appliances.eXp Realty

What they got

This 682-square-foot unit has walls of windows and sliding balcony doors along the open principal room.

There’s a four-piece bathroom, laundry facilities and stainless-steel kitchen appliances.

The unit comes with one parking spot. Heating and water costs are included in monthly fees of $433.

The agent’s take

“It’s pretty typical for a one-bedroom,” Mr. Howard said.

“We had investors from Vancouver and Toronto consider it, locals considering it for rentals and short-term rentals as an Airbnb and we had first-time buyers looking at it. In the end, a first-time buyer bought it.”

The building’s location also held appeal. “It’s located in the Beltline, which is a really cool area with a lot of great restaurants and amenities,” Mr. Howard said.

“There’s no gym in the building, but there is one nearby across the street.

