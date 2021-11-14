Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail

eXp Realty

2205 28 Ave. SW., Calgary

Asking price: $679,900 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $679,900 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $642,500 (May, 2012)

Taxes: $4,547 (2021)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The main level has nine-foot ceilings and ceramic and hardwood flooring, with granite countertops in the kitchen and stainless steel kitchen appliances.eXp Realty

The action

Agent Bryon Howard listed this 23-year-old house for $679,900, expecting it would attract young professionals seeking real estate in the popular Marda Loop near downtown. The very first visitor came forward with a strong offer, and a second bid followed.

“Typically, homes wouldn’t sell that quick or sell close to the list price … in that area,” Mr. Howard said.

“[However], there weren’t direct comparables,” he said. “There were newer, bigger homes for a couple hundred thousand dollars more nearby.”

The two-storey house has more than 1,570 square feet of living space, plus a 677-square-foot lower level with guest bedroom and recreation room.eXp Realty

What they got

The two-storey house has more than 1,570 square feet of living space, plus a 677-square-foot lower level with guest bedroom and recreation room.

The main level has nine-foot ceilings and ceramic and hardwood flooring, with granite countertops in the kitchen and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

There are open concept dining and living rooms, with a gas fireplace, beamed ceilings, and glass doors to a south-facing deck and garage on the 24-foot-by-127-foot lot.

There are two bedrooms on the second floor and bathrooms on each level.

The back yard features a large, south-facing deck and garage on the 24-foot-by-127-foot lot.eXp Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s on a beautiful street,” Mr. Howard said, “and it has everything a buyer would be looking for in that neighbourhood; nice bedrooms, a finished basement, a double detached garage and a nice yard.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct