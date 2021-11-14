Special to The Globe and Mail

eXp Realty

2205 28 Ave. SW., Calgary

Asking price: $679,900 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $679,900 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $642,500 (May, 2012)

Taxes: $4,547 (2021)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

Agent Bryon Howard listed this 23-year-old house for $679,900, expecting it would attract young professionals seeking real estate in the popular Marda Loop near downtown. The very first visitor came forward with a strong offer, and a second bid followed.

“Typically, homes wouldn’t sell that quick or sell close to the list price … in that area,” Mr. Howard said.

“[However], there weren’t direct comparables,” he said. “There were newer, bigger homes for a couple hundred thousand dollars more nearby.”

What they got

The two-storey house has more than 1,570 square feet of living space, plus a 677-square-foot lower level with guest bedroom and recreation room.

The main level has nine-foot ceilings and ceramic and hardwood flooring, with granite countertops in the kitchen and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

There are open concept dining and living rooms, with a gas fireplace, beamed ceilings, and glass doors to a south-facing deck and garage on the 24-foot-by-127-foot lot.

There are two bedrooms on the second floor and bathrooms on each level.

The agent’s take

“It’s on a beautiful street,” Mr. Howard said, “and it has everything a buyer would be looking for in that neighbourhood; nice bedrooms, a finished basement, a double detached garage and a nice yard.”

