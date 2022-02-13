CIR Realty

5834 Dalgleish Rd. NW., Calgary

Asking price: $469,900 (January, 2022)

Previous asking price: $435,000 (June, 2021) *under previous agent

Selling price: $515,000 (January, 2022)

Previous selling price: $390,000 (2016)

Taxes: $2,562 (2021)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

This semi-detached bungalow had sat on the market for two months last summer priced at $435,000 but had received no offers. When agent Kamil Lalji took over the listing in January he gave the house a light makeover, including a new paint job, that he hoped would make a better impression on buyers. He was surprised to receive 13 offers, the top three of which were over $500,000.

“What set it apart was definitely its legal basement suite,” Mr. Lalji said. “However, that alone was not enough to account for the unprecedented number of legitimate interest and offers within the first week of listing.

“A lot of those 13 offers were not from Calgary [buyers] so that was quite interesting because why, all of a sudden, are people are in a huff about Calgary and wanting to put their money here?”

Mr. Lalji suspects the surge is fueled by strong local industries and housing affordability. “Maybe part of it is oil prices are going up and turned a corner, and we have a lot of tech here now,” Mr. Lalji said.

“From what I hear, a couple of different brokerages are also having these online seminars targeted towards Toronto and Vancouver buyers, proclaiming Calgary is the new real estate mecca with the average price being only $450,000 while Toronto is over $1-million.”

What they got

This 50-year-old house sits on a 31-foot-by-110-foot lot and has updated roofing and windows, as well as new vinyl plank flooring, kitchen appliances and bathroom tiles on both floors.

The main house has 1,029 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms, an open dining area and a living room with a wood burning fireplace.

The self-contained 957-square-foot basement suite has two bedrooms, an office and a recreation area.

Two-car parking is off a laneway.

The agent’s take

“It’s a semi-detached house, but a legal up and down duplex,” Mr. Lalji said.

“It’s close to a CTrain line and a university, so overall, you’re close to good, long-term infrastructure.”

