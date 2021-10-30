Re/Max Realty Professionals

2122 18A St., SW, Calgary

Asking price: $685,000 (August, 2021)

Selling price: $760,000 (August, 2021)

Taxes: $4,414 (2021)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals

The action

This house was sold by the son of the original owner, who actually had a hand, alongside his father, in its construction over two years starting in 1958. Recent upgrades have preserved the original post-and-beam construction and added finishings equal to those in newer neighbouring houses that have sold in the $800,000 to $2-million range. There was interest in the house from buyers as far afield as Toronto and Vancouver.

“It’s one of the last ones [in the neighbourhood] that still has the old bones,” agent Christina Hagerty said.

The heritage elements helped lift the sale above the expected price. “If it didn’t have as much character, it would probably just go for what we listed it for, if not less.”

What they got

The three-bedroom house was built into a hillside lot measuring 43 by 110 feet, so it stands one storey tall at the front and three storeys at the rear. There is a finished basement and a triple garage.

A terrace wraps around two sides of the top level, where cedar ceilings and Douglas fir beams rise in a vault 13 feet above the bedrooms, kitchen, living and dining areas.

The agent’s take

“It’s a unique home with history,” Ms. Hagerty said.

“It was like going to an antique store. Some people see old stuff and other people think it’s a prize, so this was a situation where staging helped create a vision of what it could be.”

Buyers also treasured its progressive design on a prime inner-city spot.

Owner Gerry Smith said the land was bought from the City of Calgary for less than $500.

Mr. Smith, now 77, said that visitors to the house are often “enchanted with the West Coast feel and treetop style.” He added that the location offers both privacy and seclusion as well as a charming view of the city skyline.

