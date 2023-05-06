Open this photo in gallery: UrbanMeasure + Photography

1728 6 Ave. N.W., Calgary, Alta.

Asking price: $809,900 (February, 2023)

Previous asking price: $849,000 (August, 2022) *under previous agent

Selling price: $820,000 (February, 2023)

Taxes: $3,653 (2022)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has an updated kitchen.UrbanMeasure + Photography

This 110-year-old house northwest of downtown Calgary languished on the market for nearly five months last year. Relisted under another agent this February, it had two offers within two days.

“Like the rest of the country, last January to March had that big spike in activity, sales and multiple offers, and we had that same activity here in January, February and March this year,” said agent Joel Gwillim.

“The fact was, there wasn’t a lot of competition in this price point or in this style of home.”

A new asking price $39,100 below the previous sales tag helped lure dozens of potential buyers, as did its heritage charm. The winning offer came in $10,100 over asking.

Open this photo in gallery: UrbanMeasure + Photography

“A lot of homes in this area are lot value and people put up side-by-side [properties] with new modern features,” Mr. Gwillim said. “This was a very unique situation where the home was well kept and had nice history behind it, so somebody wouldn’t think this is worth tearing down but worth saving and restoring.”

“As soon as we sold this one quickly without conditions, a home two doors down with a very similar style came up for sale.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The home has wood trim, wainscotting and fireplaces in the den and living room.UrbanMeasure + Photography

This three-bedroom house, dubbed the John A. Tweedle Residence after the English settler who once lived there, preserves rich wood trim, wainscotting and fireplaces in the den and living room.

Updates range from heated flooring in one of four bathrooms to pot lights in the finished basement.

There is a formal dining room and a modern, eat-in kitchen with access to a two-tiered deck and triple garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: UrbanMeasure + Photography

“Important things like the kitchens and bathrooms were renovated, but there were a lot of things that were still original,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“It’s an oversized lot; it’s 34 by 135 feet, and typical building lots for a single house are around 25 by 120 feet.”