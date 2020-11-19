Calgary home finds a buyer before sellers can even tidy up

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

180 Cranarch Circle SE., Calgary

Asking price: $714,900

Selling price: $712,500

Taxes: $4,298 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home has 2,559 square feet of living space. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The sellers of this two-storey house were in a hurry to list in September and luckily found a house hunter just as eager to buy it. The slightly under-asking offer of $712,500 was made and accepted in their first visit.

“We listed it only with exterior photos because [the sellers] didn’t even have the interior clean and ready yet,” agent Steven Hill said.

“It can be an extraordinarily tough market, but when it’s priced right, then buyers identify that and sometimes identify that very quickly.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen features a walk-through pantry. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 2,559-square-foot house was built in 2009 with three bedrooms, two guest bedrooms and access to a community clubhouse with tennis courts and a skating rink.

A den and living room share a two-sided, gas fireplace. As well, there are recreation areas on the upper and lower floors. The eat-in kitchen has a walk-through pantry and granite-topped island.

There are four bathrooms and laundry facilities upstairs.

The home comes with a double garage.

Annual homeowners' association fees are $165.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Along with its backyard, the home has access to a community clubhouse with tennis courts and a skating rink. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The square footage is larger than typical, and it’s got a bit more luxurious touches, while still being affordable,” Mr. Hill said.

“Homes on the ridge across the street, would be at $900,000 or over $1-million.”

The house is also fairly close to a large new YMCA fitness facility. “Cranston is a very desirable community that’s extremely family friendly,” Mr. Hill said.

“The community rec centre and shopping amenities are nearby, and it’s in great proximity to commuter routes to outlying areas of Calgary.”

