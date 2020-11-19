 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Calgary home finds a buyer before sellers can even tidy up

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

180 Cranarch Circle SE., Calgary

Asking price: $714,900

Selling price: $712,500

Taxes: $4,298 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The home has 2,559 square feet of living space.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The sellers of this two-storey house were in a hurry to list in September and luckily found a house hunter just as eager to buy it. The slightly under-asking offer of $712,500 was made and accepted in their first visit.

“We listed it only with exterior photos because [the sellers] didn’t even have the interior clean and ready yet,” agent Steven Hill said.

“It can be an extraordinarily tough market, but when it’s priced right, then buyers identify that and sometimes identify that very quickly.”

What they got

The kitchen features a walk-through pantry.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 2,559-square-foot house was built in 2009 with three bedrooms, two guest bedrooms and access to a community clubhouse with tennis courts and a skating rink.

A den and living room share a two-sided, gas fireplace. As well, there are recreation areas on the upper and lower floors. The eat-in kitchen has a walk-through pantry and granite-topped island.

There are four bathrooms and laundry facilities upstairs.

The home comes with a double garage.

Annual homeowners' association fees are $165.

The agent’s take

Along with its backyard, the home has access to a community clubhouse with tennis courts and a skating rink.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The square footage is larger than typical, and it’s got a bit more luxurious touches, while still being affordable,” Mr. Hill said.

“Homes on the ridge across the street, would be at $900,000 or over $1-million.”

The house is also fairly close to a large new YMCA fitness facility. “Cranston is a very desirable community that’s extremely family friendly,” Mr. Hill said.

“The community rec centre and shopping amenities are nearby, and it’s in great proximity to commuter routes to outlying areas of Calgary.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

725000.00
196 CRANARCH Circle SE, Calgary, Alberta
RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
DON'T MISS OUT. An IMMACULATE ESTATE BUNGALOW right across from million dollar plus ridge homes. Lots of SQUARE FOOTAGE 1776 SQ FT ON THE MAIN FLOOR plus 1,116 sq ft WALKOUT. An exceptionally QUIET street. This is a smoke free home. A great family layout with 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Everyone has a full bath. 4 of the bathrooms are full baths and the master has a waterfall tub. This setup is IDEAL if you WANT YOUR CHILDREN TO STAY HOME while attending university. LOTS OF OFFICE SPACE for working at home and 5 BATHS. The main floor den is right beside the front door for private visitors. There is a formal dining room. The kitchen was expanded when built by Baywest to give LOTS OF ROOM FOR COOKING AND ENTERTAINING. Lots of extra, full height cupboards, a big pantry, and granite countertop, and a large island with an eating bar. Easy to clean ceramic flooring in the kitchen. If you like baking this is for you. There is hardwood flooring throughout the home on both levels. 10 ft ceilings. The home has CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, a wet bar with granite, surround sound in the media room and a HOT TUB. Your yard features LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING with underground programmable sprinklers and concrete decking with a BBQ hookup. Just live and enjoy your home. For comfort the home features IN FLOOR HEATING in the walkout level and the master bath. The garage is insulated and has an epoxy floor. Enjoy central air conditioning, an outdoor hot tub, a pool table and a big sundeck in back. This home is minutes to the Rec Centre, community shopping and ease of access routes. The owners will accommodate a 30 day or 45 day possession. A MUST SEE. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1044860
Salesperson Keith E. Schultz
Brokerage RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
View on realtor.ca
750000.00
160 CRANARCH Circle SE, Calgary, Alberta
CIR REALTY
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
4
Property Type
Single Family
Pride of ownership resonates throughout this beautifully maintained, family-friendly home. Boasting over 4000 SQUARE FEET of living space spread across 3 fully finished levels. Open concept living on the main floor includes an impressive Chef Kitchen featuring granite countertops, JennAir double ovens and 5 burner gas range along with upgraded light fixtures. With a large dining room and oversized kitchen nook, entertaining is a breeze. Head upstairs to find 3 oversized bedrooms for the kids and a generously appointed master suite complete with spa-like ensuite and walk-in closet. Adjacent from the master, you will find the well placed laundry room! Escape to the fully finished basement, where you will find 2 additional bedrooms adjacent to a beautiful bathroom. This lower level living space offers a truly modernized feel with recessed lighting throughout a large family area. Enjoy your landscaped and fully fenced yard year-round, complete with a spacious deck built to entertain. This location offers convenient access to parks, pathways, shopping and schools. Do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity! (id:31729)
Listing ID A1047024
Salesperson Ian Morris
Brokerage CIR REALTY
View on realtor.ca
625000.00
166 CRANARCH Circle SE, Calgary, Alberta
RE/MAX REALTY PROFESSIONALS
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
Property Type
Single Family
Tremendous space for your family in this fully finished 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offering over 3500 sqft of development and a gorgeous backyard with extensive landscaping offering great privacy with a lot of trees. The upper floor offers 3 very large bedrooms, bonus room, full bathroom, and separate laundry room. The master suite if very spacious with room for king sized furniture, large walk-in, and full bathroom offering - granite counters - tile flooring - double sinks - modern soaker tub - and separate tile/glass shower. On the main floor (9ft ceilings) there is a front den, separate formal dining room, and an open concept through the kitchen - eating nook - and living room. The lower level is fully finished with 9ft ceilings for a great feeling of space. There is a large rec room, 2 large bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Landscaping includes full fencing, deck, patio, storage shed, and many trees for privacy. Located on a quiet circle just blocks to community amenities and local shopping. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1020349
Salesperson Big John Peterson
Brokerage RE/MAX REALTY PROFESSIONALS
View on realtor.ca
614900.00
63 CRANARCH Circle SE, Calgary, Alberta
ROYAL LEPAGE BENCHMARK
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
You will love this beautiful estate home built by Albi!!LOCATION, LOCATION! This fabulous home backs onto the community centre, so no neighbors behind you and sits on a quiet cul de sac. The first thing you will notice is the full stucco exterior and then walk in to the STUNNING UPGRADES throughout the open concept main floor. A perfect space for entertaining and family. Enjoy the Alder cabinets raised to the kitchen ceiling, extended island with eating bar, granite counters, stainless appliances and Acacia Brazilian Cherry hardwood throughout the main floor. You will love the big windows and sliding door out to your spacious, private deck and back yard. There is also a walk through pantry, big mudroom and half bath on this level. Upstairs you will find a gorgeous master with spa like ensuite and walk in closet. The bonus room sports a vaulted ceiling and beautiful windows. Convenient upstairs laundry, tech space, another full bath and two more bedrooms. Downstairs is fully developed with a fourth bedroom, full bath and rec room. Excellent access to Seton Blvd, then Stoney Trail, and also South Health. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1041806
Salesperson Heather Dougall
Brokerage ROYAL LEPAGE BENCHMARK
View on realtor.ca
289900.00
434 CRANFORD Court SE, Calgary, Alberta
REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS INC.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Just Listed in Mosaic Cranston... East facing home towards to the park....Green space, right out your door. Welcome to 434 Cranford Court SE. This one owner home has been well maintained + features a great double master 2 bedroom layout on the upper floor, perfect for roommates, couples + downsizing buyers. One of the better locations in the development, with visitor parking close by + the park right outside your front patio. Home features double car attached garage, large entrance / storage laundry room coming from the garage, up to the main level of the home, with open kitchen layout + rear balcony, Granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, all open to the dining + to the large living room, with views to the park. Upper floor has 2 master bedrooms each with ensuite washrooms, walk in closets, + open den station area. Great opportunity to live in Cranston, walking distance to Sobey's, Good Earth, Berwick Public House, + numerous other shoppes, along with a quick drive to Seton + South Health, + Deerfoot / Stoney. Condo development is well maintained with reasonable condo fees of $268 Per month. Contact your Realtor today to get started here. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1048140
Salesperson Kevin Blackwell
Brokerage REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS INC.
View on realtor.ca
498800.00
9 Cranberry Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta
ENGEL & VOLKERS CALGARY
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Property Type
Single Family
Amazing value in the sought-after community of Cranston! You'll love the open and bright floorpan of this 2100 sqft family home with 9' ceilings, lots of natural light, main floor den (flex room) and cozy living room with gas fireplace. The gourmet kitchen has a large dining area, plenty of cabinet space, quartz countertops, island with breakfast bar and walk through pantry that leads to the laundry/mud room and double attached garage. The upper level features 3 large bedrooms and a bonus room, an ideal place for the family to gather. The master retreat has a spa-like 4 pc ensuite with large soaker tub, glass shower and walk-in closet. The basement is unfinished and ready for your personal touch. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and fenced with a large deck and firepit for your outdoor enjoyment. Walking distance schools, playgrounds, Cranston Market, parks & pathways, public transportation and only minutes from Seton shopping and the South Campus Hospital. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1044888
Salesperson Kristine Semrau
Brokerage ENGEL & VOLKERS CALGARY
View on realtor.ca
519000.00
56 CRANBERRY Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta
RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Property Type
Single Family
Make time for viewing this comfortable home located within easy reach to the Cranston community centre, shopping and schools. Hardwood floor greets you at the front door and continues through the living room and entire second floor. The kitchen and living area is separated from the dining room without ruining the open concept of the main floor. The kitchen features full height cabinets, a convenient pass-through to the garage and it is open to the breakfast nook with its view out onto the back deck. The substantial master retreat is found upstairs; boasting a deluxe spa ensuite and a huge walk-in closet. The second floor contains two more bedrooms and a large bonus room. The basement was finished with an additional bedroom, a large family room and a full bathroom with a heated floor. Relaxing north-west facing deck with an elegant gazebo off the living room is a perfect place to unwind at the end of the day. As if this weren't enough, there is central air conditioning, underground sprinkler, central vacuum system, storage in the insulated garage, gas fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Reserve your viewing today! (id:31729)
Listing ID A1021346
Salesperson Peter Kusch
Brokerage RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
View on realtor.ca
499900.00
44 CRANBERRY Gardens SE, Calgary, Alberta
RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
**OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY NOVEMBER 21ST 11AM-130PM** Stunning two storey home in the much desired south community of Cranston. Located on an over-sized corner lot. Close to all amenities including shopping, schools and public transportation. Contemporary floor plan boasting loads of natural light. Rustic hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Spacious living area with a gas burning fireplace. Kitchen has custom country style cabinetry, island with breakfast bar, granite countertops and a fresh SS appliance package. Eating area could fit most dining room sets. Upper level has a bonus room and three generously sized bedrooms, including the master which is equipped with a full ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Basement is fully finished, including an enormous recreation room, media room and third full bath. South facing backyard is fully fenced, landscaped and features an over-sized deck - the perfect spot for entertaining. Call today to book your private viewing. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1029313
Salesperson Eric Drinkwater
Brokerage RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
View on realtor.ca
949000.00
233 CRANBROOK Drive SE, Calgary, Alberta
HOUSTON REALTY.ca
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
This one year old is better than new with all the owners upgrades and the yard is finished. Backing west onto the pond this home has flexible possession. Refined living is found here in this executive walkout bungalow with triple garage. Finished in tones of soft greys and browns this will work with any color scheme. Thru the foyer a den is located with art glass doors leading to the open concept dining and kitchen area that will work with the largest of dining tables. This opens to the vaulted and beamed living room with views to the west. The dream kitchen has lots of pull outs and pantry storage, a TV, Kitchen Aid induction cooktop, speed oven microwave, wall over, dishwasher, under cab lighting and a butlers pantry with coffee station. The spacious master has a barn door to the ensuite with double vanities, a slipper tub, feature shower and heated floors. The walkout basement with feature bar also has two bedrooms, a full bath and walks out to the lower covered patio area. GARAGE DEPTH, SINGLE 19.3FT, DOUBLE 21.2 FT (id:31729)
Listing ID A1016662
Salesperson Mark A. Milne
Brokerage HOUSTON REALTY.ca
View on realtor.ca
719900.00
126 CRANRIDGE Heights SE, Calgary, Alberta
GREATER PROPERTY GROUP
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Executive custom-built air conditioned 2 storey with double attached garage. Steps from the park and ridge. Recently spent over 100K in extensive upgrades, renovations and built ins throughout. Must see to appreciate quality and design. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus and office. Very bright and open plan with 9-foot ceiling on the main and recently painted throughout. New LED lights throughout. Walnut hardwood and porcelain floors. Formal living and dining room. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, designer tiled backsplash, centre island, raised eating ledge and stainless-steel appliances. Open to large eating area with skylights, open to huge great room with cathedral ceilings with fireplace and built-ins. Built in speakers throughout including outside. Upgraded 2-piece powder room. French doors leading into large office. Main floor laundry room. Curved staircase with open risers leading upstairs with view of great room. Large master bedroom with renovated 5-piece spa like ensuite with large soaker tub, oversized shower with dual shower heads with body spray, large walk in closet with built-ins. 2 other good-sized bedrooms and updated 4-piece esnuite. Spectacular landscaped yard with newer composite deck (15x16) and a 750 sq ft stamped concrete patio, water feature and astro turf, underground sprinkler system. Basement ready for development with large windows, 2 furnaces, Kinetico whole house water with R/O drinking cooling/system. Double garage with epoxy floors. Pride of ownership. Walking distance to schools and amenities. Excellent Family Home! Exceptional Value! (id:31729)
Listing ID A1023533
Salesperson Len T. Wong
Brokerage GREATER PROPERTY GROUP
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

