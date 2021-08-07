 Skip to main content
// //

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Calgary home in coveted lake community bought sight unseen

Sydnia Yu
Calgary, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Century 21 Bravo Realty

1103 Lake Bonavista Dr. SE., Calgary (Lake Bonavista)

Asking price: $799,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $800,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $545,000 (September, 2020)

Taxes: $3,874 (2020)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agents: Tarek Hageahmad and Abe Elhage, Century 21 Bravo Realty

Buyers’ agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

The kitchen and three bathrooms were modernized, and the foyer was redone on the landing between the main and lower levels.

Century 21 Bravo Realty

Agent Joel Gwillim escorted his clients through about a dozen turnkey houses on large properties in Calgary’s various lake communities. But the standout was this renovated, three-bedroom house on a 65-foot-by-100-foot lot that hit the market when both parties were out of town. Online marketing material reassured them that it was worth buying as soon as possible.

“That’s the beauty of modern-day real estate – you can take virtual tours and look at really good pictures to get a good feel for a property,” Mr. Gwillim said. “We were in competition with somebody else, so we knew we’d have to play ball on price.

“We sweetened the deal by having an unconditional offer, so it was easy for the seller to take it.”

What they got

In the past few years, the house was refitted with new features throughout, complete with an updated façade, rear decks, and double garage.

Century 21 Bravo Realty

This 1,343-square-foot house was built in 1971.

But in the past few years, it was refitted with new features throughout, complete with an updated façade, rear decks, and double garage. The kitchen and three bathrooms were modernized, and the foyer was redone on the landing between the main and lower levels. Entertaining areas on both floors were also refreshed with floor-to-ceiling fireplaces.

“This was bi-level, so you had a good amount of space up and down,” Mr. Gwillim said. “The fact it was all done was icing on the cake.”

Annual homeowner association fees of $325 cover maintenance of local parks and lake.

The agent’s take

Entertaining areas on both floors were refreshed with floor-to-ceiling fireplaces.

Century 21 Bravo Realty

“It’s an in-demand area because it has larger lots, larger homes, and the lake privileges, which a lot of people like to have not knowing the summer’s future,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“If we’re in any sort of lockdown, at least they had somewhere fun to go that was local.”

