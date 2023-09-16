Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

8 Aspen Ridge Manor S.W., Calgary

Asking price: $1,998,000 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $1.95-million (July, 2023)

Taxes: $13,472 (2023)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

After two years of preparation, this house sold in two days to the first person who walked in the door.

The action

The owners of this three-bedroom house slowly prepared it for sale over a period of two years. Personal circumstances and market conditions aligned this summer, and it was put up for sale after the end of the Stampede in July.

“It’s a stunning home, but the sellers did a wonderful job on the presentation of it,” said agent Steven Hill.

“For 10 days, the city is very focused on the Calgary Stampede, so we waited until it was over, and the city was more or less back to normal, which proved to be critical when we entered the market.”

There were few comparable properties at its price point and it roped in an offer within 48 hours just shy of the asking price.

“It sold to the first person who came in the door,” said Mr. Hill.

“There was a house across the street for sale – a similar, two-storey house – but it had been on the market for a while at $2.2-million.”

The living room has wood-beamed ceilings and one of three fireplaces in the home.

What they got

This 10-year-old house has a triple garage, 3,701 square feet of living space and multiple decks overlooking the 60- by 131-foot grounds.

The living room has wood-beamed ceilings and a fireplace – one of three in the home. The eat-in kitchen has with granite countertops, a butler’s pantry and high-end Miele appliances.

There are five bathrooms, a formal study and dining room, plus heated concrete flooring in the basement.

Annual homeowner association fees are $500.

Every bedroom in this home has a walk-in closet with tube skylights.

The agent’s take

“This area in Calgary is one of the most sought-after areas with gorgeous, executive, high-quality homes,” said Mr. Hill.

“This was done to such a high level, like every bedroom had a walk-in closet with tube skylights, and the oversized garage had epoxy floors with a heating system in it.”