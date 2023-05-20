Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

20 Moreuil Court S.W., Calgary

Asking price: $1,429,000 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $1,446,000 (March, 2023)

Taxes: $7,578 (2022)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Calvin Currie, eXp Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has 2,244 square feet of living space.eXp Realty

As the number of homes available for sale tightened in March, agent Bryon Howard alerted past clients, colleagues and social media followers that this three-bedroom house on a 42- by 108-foot lot backing onto Flanders Park in Calgary was coming to market. Two hopeful buyers immediately booked preview tours. One of those quickly cobbled together a $1.446-million bid that outshone two rival offers.

“For detached homes, like this one, in this area, there was about a month and a half supply of homes,” Mr. Howard said, which is an unusually low inventory level. “We’ve had a fair amount of bidding wars in Calgary in the past three months.

“There were sales on that street for $200,000 less in the last two years. So the market has changed. This is also a gorgeous house and there are only four houses on that block with walkout basements onto that green space.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Entertaining areas with gas fireplaces are on the main and lower levels.eXp Realty

This 24-year-old house is built on the former grounds of a Canadian Forces Base. It has 2,244 square feet of living space and multiple exits to a wide deck and lower patio linked by a spiral staircase.

Inside, there are formal and casual dining spaces. Entertaining areas with gas fireplaces are on the main and lower levels.

The home has a total of four bathrooms. There’s also a double garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The 42- by 108-foot lot backs onto Flanders Park.eXp Realty

“This property is on a cul-de-sac and there are very few cul-de-sacs in our entire city. Especially in the inner city, there would be less than 10 cul-de-sacs,” Mr. Howard said.

This property is also steps from amenities. “Marda Loop is one of few pedestrian-friendly shopping areas in Calgary, maybe one of three of four,” Mr. Howard said. “There are all sorts of great schools around and public transport, so it’s a special place.”