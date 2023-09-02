Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

72 Howse Manor N.E., Calgary

Asking price: $700,000 (June, 2023)

Previous asking price: $749,900 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $720,000 (June, 2023)

Taxes: $3,757 (2022)

Days on the market: Three

Property days on market: 14

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Ben Archibald, eXp Realty

Open this photo in gallery: The six-year-old house has a living room on the main floor and a family room on the second floor.eXp Realty

The action

This three-bedroom house in the northern outskirts of Calgary, gathered nearly 20 visitors, but none felt inclined to make an offer. The price was cut from $749,900 to $700,000, creating a spike in inquires that evolved into three proposals. A firm offer of $720,000 clinched the deal.

“We were shooting for the top sale in Livingston for a home under 2,000 square feet, so when we were listed at about $750,000, our closest comparables were in the $700,000s,” said agent Ben Archibald.

“We had two options: we either drop the price to $725,000 to see how the reaction goes or we make a drastic change to $700,000 and try to get as much activity as possible and get multiple offers.

“So, we chose to go down to $700,000, at which point we received multiple offers and ended up selling for $720,000 unconditionally.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, an island and sliding doors to a deck in the backyard.eXp Realty

What they got

This six-year-old house has walk-in closets in each bedroom, three bathrooms and a laundry room on the second floor.

There is a family room upstairs and a living room below. The latter shares a two-sided fireplace with an open kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, an island and sliding doors to a deck on the 34- by 114-foot lot.

An unfinished basement and an attached, double garage offer ample storage options.

An annual homeowners’ association fee of $400 pays for maintenance of a community centre and playground.

Open this photo in gallery: The dining room and living room share a two-sided fireplace.eXp Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s a beautiful property on a quiet street in a more established area of Livingston,” said Mr. Archibald.

“There are a number of communities with homeowners’ associations and community complexes, but Livingston is one of the newest and it has a very nice community centre for residents.”