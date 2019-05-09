Calgary house price dropped twice before buyer found

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max House of Real Estate

5840 66 Ave. NW, Calgary

Asking price: $519,900

Selling price: $500,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,464 (2018)

Days on the market: 46

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery Save for new furnaces, triple-pane windows and appliances, the home is in more or less the same shape as it was in 1974. Re/Max House of Real Estate

The owners of this side-split residence tried to sell it on their own for $589,000, but, after three months, not a single potential buyer had requested a private tour. The sellers decided to enlist the help of agents Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, who immediately reduced the asking price to $539,900. One offer was submitted, but was later withdrawn by buyers deterred by the number of updates they decided the home needed. With the asking price further reduced to $519,900, another interested party came to the table and a negotiated deal for $500,000 was signed in early March.

“That’s the reality of Calgary’s market,” Mr. Howard said of the lengthy sales process.

“The sellers have been through a few of these ups and downs in the Calgary market, so they are actually thrilled to have sold it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen over looks a lower-level family room. Re/Max House of Real Estate

Save for new furnaces, triple-pane windows and appliances, this 1,835-square-foot structure with an attached double garage is in fairly original shape to the day it was built in 1974.

Story continues below advertisement

Living quarters are spread across three levels, from three bedrooms upstairs to entertaining and dining areas on the main floor. The eat-in kitchen overlooks a lower-level family room with sliding patio doors and easy access to a fourth bedroom.

Further down to the 1,080-square-foot basement are media and hobby rooms.

The agent’s take

“New families are coming in, choosing to live in a more inner-city location in smaller and older homes [like this one] rather than being farther out, so it’s a community in transition,” Mr. Howard said.

“[Furthermore] there is a school right there and strong community associations, so it feels like a nice, safe neighbourhood,” co-listing agent, Shirley Wright said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.