Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Calgary penthouse in classy neighbourhood finds buyer in the building

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

The two-bedroom penthouse in Victoria Park came with five parking stalls when it made its market debut priced at $1.299-million last fall.

Re/Max Realty Professionals

433 11th Ave. SE, No. 3601, Calgary

Asking price: $1,299,000 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $1.1-million (January, 2021)

Taxes: $6,986 (2019)

Days on the market: 85

Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 2,158-square-foot unit has 11-foot ceilings, as well as full-height windows everywhere from the open living and dining areas to the largest of the three bathrooms.

Re/Max Realty Professionals

This two-bedroom penthouse came with five parking stalls when it made its market debut priced at $1.299-million last fall. Following a few months of exposure and the sale of two of the parking spots, the seller and agent discussed a price reduction to $1.2-million. But before the property could be relisted at the new asking price, an owner of several other units in the building submitted an offer of $1.1-million.

“Although condos may be suffering, I feel there are always buyers for penthouse condos,” agent Christina Hagerty said.

Surprisingly, after the buyer’s offer was accepted, another, higher offer came in, from yet another owner in the same building. That offer was rejected. “Timing is everything,” Ms. Hagerty said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has a long island with bar seating and there is an open den with a wet bar and a balcony with a gas hookup.

Re/Max Realty Professionals

This 2,158-square-foot unit occupies almost half of the top floor of a 10-year-old tower, called Arriva.

It has private elevator access and 11-foot ceilings, as well as full-height windows everywhere from the open living and dining areas to the largest of the three bathrooms.

The kitchen has a long island with bar seating and there is an open den with a wet bar and a balcony with a gas hookup.

Monthly fees of $1,429 cover the cost of water, heating, and concierge.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit, which occupies almost half of the top floor of a 10-year-old tower, has private elevator access.

Re/Max Realty Professionals

“It’s a classy building in a classy area … and it doesn’t even look dated in any way even though it was built in 2008,” Ms. Hagerty said. “It was done right the first time.”

“There are only two units on the penthouse floor, with full downtown views. It’s beautiful.”

Comments

