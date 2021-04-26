Calgary seller benefits from suburban lack of supply

Open this photo in gallery eXp Realty

32 Evansridge Circle NW., Calgary

Asking price: $409,900 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $402,000 (March, 2021)

Taxes: $2,693 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The main floor is open concept. eXp Realty

As soon this three-bedroom house was vacant, it was staged, photographed, and posted for sale within eight days. Two conditional offers were lodged, with the sellers choosing the one that came just $7,900 shy of their $409,900 list price.

“There wasn’t much active for sale in the neighbourhood, so we wanted to take advantage of what we thought was a good market,” said agent Bryon Howard.

“[The sellers] moved into a family member’s home because they wanted to do everything they could to help with the sale, and we also brought in a staging consult to work with them to add furniture that might help us sell it faster and for more money.

“That all really worked well.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen and dining area is open concept. eXp Realty

In Calgary’s north end, this eight-year-old house has a traditional two-storey plan with 1,335 square feet of living space and an unfinished basement.

The main floor is open concept with a kitchen between the living and dining areas.

One of the three bathrooms is situated in the largest bedroom.

Outside, a back deck, open yard and parking fill out the 26-foot-by 107-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s a nice street and nice build, it was well taken care of and staged quite nicely,” Mr. Howard said.

“There are bigger homes and smaller ones, but it’s a standard floor plan.”

