3600 15A St., S.W., No. 119, Calgary

Asking price: $289,000 (August, 2023)

Selling price: $279,000 (August, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $315,000 (July, 2015); $310,000 (March, 2007); $185,869 (May, 2004)

Taxes: $1,646 (2023)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

Early last year, agent Bryon Howard discouraged his client from listing this two-bedroom, corner unit until market conditions improved. His stance changed this summer, having seen three units in the 18-year-old building sell for increasing amounts, including one for as much as $295,000. Setting their price lower at $289,000, the seller was pleased to negotiate a conditional deal with a buyer for $10,000 under asking.

“Most people who bought in that building bought during the last [market] high, so they weren’t able to sell without losing money,” said Mr. Howard. “There haven’t been a lot of sales in the building from 2016 to 2021.”

“The seller was extremely happy selling the property for the price he got because it wasn’t that long ago, he would have been looking at selling for $230,000 or $240,000.”

What they got

In a three-storey building between Marda Loop and River Park along the Elbow River, this 750-square-foot unit has a contemporary design with a U-shaped kitchen and an open living room with a gas fireplace, hardwood flooring and access to a deck.

Both bedrooms have windows, though the larger one also has a walk-through closet and access to a semi-private bathroom.

The unit comes with one parking spot. Monthly fees of $551 cover heating and water.

The agent’s take

“It’s a great unit at ground floor with a nice deck in the corner of the building with some green space in front,” said Mr. Howard.

“It’s an inner-city, southwest location and the type of person drawn to this area often has a dog because it has a wonderful off-leash dog park nearby, and it’s a really walkable neighbourhood for shopping, cafes and grocery stores.”