1823 33 Ave. S.W., Calgary

Asking price: $999,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $999,000 (April, 2023)

Previous selling price: $820,000 (January, 2022)

Taxes: $6,127 (2022)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The upscale kitchen with a two-tiered island and stainless-steel appliances.Germán Cuéllar/German Cuellar

The buyers of this home in the popular Marda Loop shopping and dining district saw an acceptable trade-off; a modern home but on a busy street. The semi-detached property took only three days to sell at full list price.

“Thirty-third is quite a busy street; you’ve got this very expensive and super nice house, [surrounded by] low-rise apartment buildings, commercial [properties] and bus routes,” said agent Kamil Lalji.

“Many people wouldn’t want to be on that street. But others looked at it as a positive thing, because they get to be in this house and this area with access to all the amenities, and are paying $250,000 less compared to something on a quieter street.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The third floor has the primary bedroom with a fireplace, a balcony and a six-piece ensuite.Germán Cuéllar/German Cuellar

This 10-year-old house has roughly 2,319 square feet of living space and a double garage on a 25- by 125-foot lot.

On the main floor is a living room with a gas fireplace and double-height ceilings. The adjacent dining area opens to an upscale kitchen with a two-tiered island and stainless-steel appliances.

The third floor has the primary bedroom with a fireplace, a balcony and a six-piece ensuite; the largest of the home’s four bathrooms.

The second floor and basement both have recreation areas and two bedrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s newer than the average house,” Mr. Lalji said. “And it has 20-foot ceilings, so it’s unlike average infills in the area.”

A south-facing patio and yard offers extra living space, however, parks and recreation facilities are also nearby. “If you’re looking to get into one of the top-rated public schools or be within the vicinity of three excellent private schools, it’s a super, good area,” Mr. Lalji said.