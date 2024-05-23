Calgary semi sells $104,000 over asking as market heats up

Open this photo in gallery: Zoon Media

1025 Canfield Cres., SW, Calgary

Asking price: $448,000 (April, 2024)

Selling price: $552,000 (April, 2024)

Taxes: $2,507 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Open this photo in gallery: The two-bedroom home has a family room on the main level and another space for entertaining in the basement.Zoon Media

The action

This semi-detached bungalow near Southcentre Mall could only fit in about 40 private tours while the tenant was away over one weekend in April. Once every available time slot was reserved, other potential buyers were turned away, though the waiting list was 15 names long.

“The market right now is probably one of the hottest across the country,” said agent Steven Hill. “It’s a really strong time to sell, despite there being snow on the ground at the time.

“We don’t have enough properties to house the people that are here, so we’re seeing escalating rents and we’re seeing home prices rise significantly as well, and buyers are getting increasingly aggressive to try to secure a property.”

A neighbouring house recently sold for $425,000, so the owners were delighted when this one sold for $104,000 over its list price.

“We were expecting multiple offers based on the extreme lack of inventory and very high demand, but this surprised us all,” said Mr. Hill.

“Buyers were coming in $25,000 or $50,000 over the list price, which would normally be considered a really strong offer, but in some circumstances like this, those offers aren’t even close to competitive.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has direct access to a deck and double garage.Zoon Media

What they got

This 53-year-old house has two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a family room on the main level and another space for entertaining in the basement. The main-floor dining area and kitchen has access to a deck and double garage on the 31- by 115-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It had been updated with nice hardwood flooring,” Mr. Hill said. “The kitchen was cute with some upgrades to it, and it has a really nice, two-tiered deck.

“It’s a nice community well known for its schools, being close to commuter routes and close enough to the inner city.”