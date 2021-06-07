Canmore condo sold for $1.39 million after sitting empty for 17 years

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

150 Stone Creek Rd., No. 205, Canmore

Asking price: $1,398,800 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,398,800 (March, 2021)

Taxes: $7,018 (2020)

Days on the market: 37

Listing agents: Brad Hawker and Drew Betts, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The action

The two low-rise buildings at Silvertip Resort in Canmore, just outside Banff National Park, were completed in 2003 and 2004, but some sales were put on hold as the developer considered a zoning change to short term rentals. That idea was eventually abandoned and the remaining suites – all furnished – were released for sale.

This four-bedroom unit was listed at $1.6-million in 2018 but fetched its first offer after an asking price adjustment to roughly $1.4-million earlier this year.

“This had been listed a few times overall because it’s a higher price point from a lot of other apartment-style condominiums in town,” said agent Drew Betts. ”But it’s also a very different quality and size than other properties in town, being close to 3,000 square feet, with a beautiful, open floor plan, four bedrooms and three decks.”

“The market wasn’t crazy there at first, but our market is quite crazy now and we’ve had multiple requests for more units like this.”

What they got

This 2,848-square-foot unit has intricate woodwork in its separate sitting, entertaining, and dining areas, along with two gas fireplaces and outside decks facing north, east and south overlooking the Three Sisters mountains.

There is a kitchen island, a walk-in pantry, three bathrooms and a laundry room, plus parking for two vehicles.

The agent’s take

“It’s the highest building in Canmore, so the views are spectacular,” said Mr. Betts.

“With demographics changing and baby boomers aging, we’re going to be seeing more demand for one level living and no stairs.”

Monthly fees are $978 and though there are no on-site amenities, there are many nearby attractions. “It’s a master-planned community with a gorgeous golf course, great restaurants and a pub,” said Mr. Betts.

“More construction and development will be occurring here in the coming years, so it’s a neat area.”

