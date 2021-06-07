Canmore condo sold for $1.39 million after sitting empty for 17 years

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Canmore condo sold for $1.39 million after sitting empty for 17 years

Sydnia Yu
Canmore, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

150 Stone Creek Rd., No. 205, Canmore

Asking price: $1,398,800 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,398,800 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $7,018 (2020)

Days on the market: 37

Listing agents: Brad Hawker and Drew Betts, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 2,848-square-foot unit has intricate woodwork in its sitting and entertaining areas.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The two low-rise buildings at Silvertip Resort in Canmore, just outside Banff National Park, were completed in 2003 and 2004, but some sales were put on hold as the developer considered a zoning change to short term rentals. That idea was eventually abandoned and the remaining suites – all furnished – were released for sale.

This four-bedroom unit was listed at $1.6-million in 2018 but fetched its first offer after an asking price adjustment to roughly $1.4-million earlier this year.

“This had been listed a few times overall because it’s a higher price point from a lot of other apartment-style condominiums in town,” said agent Drew Betts. ”But it’s also a very different quality and size than other properties in town, being close to 3,000 square feet, with a beautiful, open floor plan, four bedrooms and three decks.”

“The market wasn’t crazy there at first, but our market is quite crazy now and we’ve had multiple requests for more units like this.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit boasts four bedrooms.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

This 2,848-square-foot unit has intricate woodwork in its separate sitting, entertaining, and dining areas, along with two gas fireplaces and outside decks facing north, east and south overlooking the Three Sisters mountains.

There is a kitchen island, a walk-in pantry, three bathrooms and a laundry room, plus parking for two vehicles.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in the tallest building in Canmore and has spectacular views.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

“It’s the highest building in Canmore, so the views are spectacular,” said Mr. Betts.

“With demographics changing and baby boomers aging, we’re going to be seeing more demand for one level living and no stairs.”

Monthly fees are $978 and though there are no on-site amenities, there are many nearby attractions. “It’s a master-planned community with a gorgeous golf course, great restaurants and a pub,” said Mr. Betts.

“More construction and development will be occurring here in the coming years, so it’s a neat area.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies