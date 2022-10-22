Royal LePage Solutions

32 Juniper Ridge, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $3,098,700 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $2.9-million (September, 2022)

Taxes: $14,495 (2022)

Days on the market: 318

Listing agents: Drew Betts and Brad Hawker, Royal LePage Solutions

The 28-year-old, custom-built luxury home home has 3,202 square feet of living space across two floors.Royal LePage Solutions

The action

This custom-built luxury home home was listed last year, priced at $3,098,700 based on its large size, lavish style and sumptuous mountain-view setting in Canmore, outside Banff National Park. There were visitors nearly every week over 10 months, and though there were no offers, the sustained interest convinced the sellers to persevere in their hunt for a buyer. Finally, 10 months in, an offer of $2.9-million was accepted.

“A lot of times in recreational areas, you just need patience for people to see it,” said agent Drew Betts. “So we felt confident in the price.”

“In the Silvertip area [of Canmore], prices for single-family homes can be as low as $1.5-million to $2-million, then there are a good number between $2- and $3-million, then less as you go up. There is a listing right now over $8-million.”

Balconies extend off the main lounge area and outside larger of two bedrooms upstairs.Royal LePage Solutions

What they got

Built into the lower slopes of Mount Lady MacDonald, this 28-year-old house has 3,202 square feet of living space across two floors, plus a basement with heated floors and interior access to a double garage.

Mountains peaks are visible from south-facing windows. A 1,180-square-foot patio has entry points from the foyer, living and dining areas.

There are balconies off the main lounge area and outside larger of two bedrooms upstairs. The principal bedroom also has a walk-in closet and one of the home’s five bathrooms.

The basement is spit into two areas. One side accommodates a recreation room, sauna, wine cellar and second laundry room. The other half is a self-enclosed suite with a bedroom, den and principal room with a fireplace.

Monthly condominium fees are $119.

Mountains peaks are visible from south-facing windows and a 1,180-square-foot patio.Royal LePage Solutions

The agent’s take

“This is in the first phase of the Silvertip development, so it’s at the end of the street on a pie-shaped lot and it’s a bit above the golf course,” Mr. Betts said.

“The size and views from the [primary] bedroom were pretty spectacular; it was just a wall of windows.”