Canmore house sells under asking but still bests competing homes

203 Eagle Point, Canmore, Alta

Asking price: $3,250,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $3,025,000 (July, 2021)

Taxes: $7,412 (2021)

Days on the market: 57

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This two-storey house has roughly 2,900 square feet of living space and was recently overhauled head-to-toe by Calgary-based designer Amanda Hamilton, helping it to sell faster than Canmore homes usually take.

“A lot of $3-million stuff can take six months to a year to sell in some cases,” agent Christopher Vincent said.

“And it’s the highest sale in the neighbourhood by about $700,000. A home just up the street sold in June for around $2.3-million, which previous to this one had been the record sale for the community. But typically homes in the community are $1.5-million to $2.2-million.”

What they got

Almost every area of this 17-year-old house was reconfigured and modernized by Ms. Hamilton and her team.

Entertaining areas on the main and lower levels have large fireplaces and wide decks, with vaulted ceilings and window walls giving clear sightlines into the kitchen and upper landing.

Each level has one den and one bedroom at minimum. The principle bedroom upstairs has walk-in closets, a deck and an ensuite bathroom with glass walls, skylights and chevron tile flooring.

The agent’s take

“That street was the last phase of the Eagle Terrace development, and a lot of original owners in there held out for that street because it has some really spectacular views and good size lots,” Mr. Vincent said.

“You’re also walking distance to a couple of restaurants, a wine shop, chocolatier and corner store.”

The home’s new decor also complements the mountainous landscape surrounding the 48-foot-by-134-foot property. “There’s lots of pine in all those homes [nearby], so they went Rocky Mountain chic,” Mr. Vincent said.

“The spec and quality of construction is not something you’d typically see here.”

