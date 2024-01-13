Open this photo in gallery: Royal LePage Solutions

529B 4th St., Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $2,325,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $2,305,000 (November, 2023)

Taxes: $8,824 (2023)

Days on the market: 49

Listing agents: Brad Hawker and Drew Betts, Royal LePage Solutions

The home's builder maximized natural light and views of the nearby mountains with large, south-facing windows.

The action

This semi-detached house close to Canmore’s main street and the town’s extensive trail network was toured by retirees, professionals working from home and out-of-towners seeking a weekend getaway. Many visited on multiple occasions, but one finally put an end to the anticipation with a conditional offer of $2.305-million, slightly under the asking price.

“There were a fair number of buyers that had expressed interest in it but either hadn’t sold their property or hadn’t decided to pull the trigger,” said agent Brad Hawker. “I thought it would sell faster than it did, but at about $2.3-million, it’s not in everyone’s price range.”

“There were a couple of other [properties] that were on the market, and are still on the market, but this had a better location and a better layout.”

The kitchen and dining area are located on the second floor of the home.

What they got

Originally a single-family home on a 50- by 132-foot lot, the house was subdivided in 2019 into two attached properties.

On the west side, this 2½-storey house has roughly 2,770 square feet of living space, including a family room and two bedrooms at ground level, plus a built-in double garage at the rear.

Three upper decks and the living room with a wall of south-facing windows provide optimal sightlines of Mount Rundle and the Three Sisters.

The kitchen and dining area are on the second floor, along with the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and the largest of the home’s five bathrooms.

The rear terrace provides expansive views of Mount Rundle and the peaks of the Three Sisters.

The agent’s take

“It has a great orientation and great layout with four bedrooms and a family room with a big open eating space for families and friends to gather,” Mr. Hawker said.

“The builder maximized the light and views by using very large windows wherever they could, and there are four zones of in-floor heat in the ground level, which made that level especially comfortable.”