Open this photo in gallery: Trevor Martin, Canmore HD Photography/Handout

113 Spring Creek Lane, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $6.7-million (December, 2023)

Selling price: $6.2-million (December, 2023)

Taxes: $18,765 (2023)

Days on the market: not applicable

Listing agent: Kyle Pressman, Re/Max Alpine Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Extravagances include a grand kitchen with a butler’s pantry and a pickleball court outside.Trevor Martin, Canmore HD Photography/Handout

Agent Kyle Pressman never forgets the prospective buyers who explore multimillion-dollar properties that he lists in Canmore, so he invited a previous browser for a preview of this rare four-bedroom house, which sits on a 0.29-acre lot backing onto a creek. It was the first three visits that eventually prompted an offer in December before the property’s formal launch.

“It can take a while for the big stuff to sell, because a lot of those buyers aren’t in town all the time,” Mr. Pressman said.

“[These buyers] started looking at all my bigger listings about two years ago and I had met them, so when I knew this house was coming, I e-mailed their agent to say I had a house for his guy.”

The Alberta-based buyer pushed the final price down to $6.2-million – a record sale in the resort town. The previous record was $5.5-million for a property that sold last year. Before that, the record was a $5.25-million house that Mr. Pressman had sold.

“A lot of the biggest and best houses in Canmore never come up for sale,” he said, noting that there are at least half a dozen homes in the community valued at around $10-million.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The Alberta-based buyer pushed the final price down to $6.2-million – a record sale in the resort town.Trevor Martin, Canmore HD Photography/Handout

In 2022, this two-storey house was custom built with 6,284 square feet of living space, including dens and entertaining areas on two levels, a loft above the double garage and two guest rooms in the basement.

Other extravagances include a grand kitchen with a butler’s pantry and a pickleball court outside.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house was custom built with 6,284 square feet of living space, including dens and entertaining areas on two levels, a loft above the double garage and two guest rooms in the basement.Trevor Martin, Canmore HD Photography/Handout

“It’s a bit more modern – a Dean Thomas Design, which is a big architectural firm in Calgary – so it feels and looks more like a Whistler house with steel beams and lots of stone,” Mr. Pressman said.

“It’s a block from Spring Creek Mountain Village, which is changing with more amenities coming, like Bridgette Bar, a great restaurant from Calgary.”