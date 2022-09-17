Re/Max Alpine Realty

107 Armstrong Place, No. 111, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $545,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $545,000 (May, 2022)

Taxes: $2,093 (2022)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Robb Aishford, Re/Max Alpine Realty

The action

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Re/Max Alpine Realty

Three Sisters Mountain Village in Canmore, just outside Banff National Park, has been dogged by development delays that has scared off some buyers even in the completed phases. But the buyer of this two-bedroom townhouse, built in 2006, wasn’t deterred, paying list price to close a quick deal.

“They had issues for many years with litigation and construction of the property, so that was a stigma,” said agent Robb Aishford. “But the buyer’s agent knows the complex well, so I was a bit shocked we had an offer that quickly at full list.

“Because of past issues in the complex, it’s probably under market [value] compared to other units in the area by about $50,000 to $100,000.”

What they got

A patio with a built-in barbecue and mountain views.Re/Max Alpine Realty

This home is one 54 stacked townhouses at the Portals at Stewart Creek complex. A ground-floor unit, it provides 911 square feet of living space in addition to a patio with a built-in barbecue and mountain views.

There are nine-foot ceilings, engineered hardwood flooring and a rundle stone gas fireplace in the principal room. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There is also a pantry, laundry room and two full bathrooms. Two parking spots are underground.

Monthly fees of $993 cover water costs, snow removal and exterior maintenance.

The agent’s take

“It’s a quaint and simple complex with underground parking, no elevator or amenities,” Mr. Aishford said.

“It showed better than other units, and it has good orientation.”

This unit is also close to attractions. “Stewart Creek golf course is five minutes away, frisbee golf is not far away, and Our Lady of the Snows Catholic school is at the end of the road,” Mr. Aishford said.

“It’s a very quiet area of town, not the hustle and bustle you’d get from downtown Canmore.”

