Sturgess Architecture

1200 2nd Ave., No. 101 Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,697,535 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $1,697,535 (April, 2022)

Taxes: not applicable

Days on the market: not applicable

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Hoogveld Homes is developing a mixed-use project in Canmore, outside Banff National Park, with one commercial space and six short-term rental townhouses. Agent Christopher Vincent sold this three-storey, end unit – and two others – based on floor plans and renderings. Completion is slated for next spring.

“Canmore has very specific rules regarding short-term rentals, like Airbnbs and VRBO, so this is one of those properties that will allow for short-term rentals,” Mr. Vincent said.

“Buyers so far have been from all across the country – from Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary – all with the intent that they’ll come and use the property a couple times a year, but then generate income when they’re not using it.”

What they got

The unit will have optimal sightlines to Mount Rundle and Ha Ling Peak.Sturgess Architecture

Calgary-based Sturgess Architecture designed this 1,563-square-foot unit with modern luxuries and optimal sightlines to Mount Rundle and Ha Ling Peak. For instance, the third floor will accommodate a large terrace and an open kitchen and living room with walls of windows, vaulted ceilings, and an electric fireplace.

Three bedrooms will occupy the second floor. A fourth bedroom and one of four bathrooms will rest at street level.

Eco-friendly components include geothermal heating and electric vehicle charging facilities in the built-in garage.

Projected condominium fees each month will be $767.

The agent’s take

The deck will be able to fit a hot tub.Sturgess Architecture

“It’s not your typical Canmore building by any means,” Mr. Vincent said. “It’s architecturally, pretty awesome. The views are going to be pretty spectacular.”

This unit will also have some bonus features. “It’s probably the only unit that’s got the big south-facing deck that can fit a hot tub,” Mr. Vincent said.

