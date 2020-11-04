 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Cautious Calgary buyer cuts a deal on Sage Hill row house

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Rob Brown/Rob Brown

26 Sage Meadows Terrace NW., Calgary

Asking price: $384,900

Selling price: $365,000

Taxes: $2,448 (2019)

Days on the market: 91

Listing agent: Mark Lofgren, ReMax First; buyer’s agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

The interior look and layout is modern with hardwood floors running between the open living and dining areas.

Rob Brown/Rob Brown

Early this year, agent Joel Gwillim guided a client through different areas and home styles, ranging from detached properties to townhouses around the north end of Calgary. After an exhaustive search of almost 70 properties, they returned to this two-storey row house in September and negotiated $19,900 off the sticker price.

“[COVID-19] is something we’ve never experienced in our lifetime and seeing the effects on our economy, real estate market and emotions, a lot of … [buyers] were hesitant this year,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“In these newer suburbs, you are always neighbouring another area building these [townhouses], apartments or single-family homes, so the choice is out there. That’s why we were able to get close to $20,000 off the price.”

What they got

The kitchen is equipped with a quartz-topped island.

Rob Brown/Rob Brown

This nine-year-old townhouse offers 1,169 square feet of living space with a street-level entrance, private backyard and a detached, double garage facing a laneway.

The interior look and layout is modern with hardwood floors running between the open living and dining areas, and a central kitchen equipped with a quartz-topped island, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplashes.

The laundry is upstairs as are two of the house’s four bathrooms, including one in the largest of two bedrooms. There is a guest bedroom in the basement.

The agent’s take

The townhouse boasts 1,169 square feet of living space.

Rob Brown/Rob Brown

“It’s an attached row set up with no fees," Mr. Gwillim said. "It’s not something you find too often. [And], it has a brownstone design, which is very attractive, so it didn’t look like other stuff they put up in newer communities.”

