Cautious Calgary buyer cuts a deal on Sage Hill row house

26 Sage Meadows Terrace NW., Calgary
Asking price: $384,900
Selling price: $365,000
Taxes: $2,448 (2019)
Days on the market: 91
Listing agent: Mark Lofgren, ReMax First; buyer’s agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty
The action
Early this year, agent Joel Gwillim guided a client through different areas and home styles, ranging from detached properties to townhouses around the north end of Calgary. After an exhaustive search of almost 70 properties, they returned to this two-storey row house in September and negotiated $19,900 off the sticker price.
“[COVID-19] is something we’ve never experienced in our lifetime and seeing the effects on our economy, real estate market and emotions, a lot of … [buyers] were hesitant this year,” Mr. Gwillim said.
“In these newer suburbs, you are always neighbouring another area building these [townhouses], apartments or single-family homes, so the choice is out there. That’s why we were able to get close to $20,000 off the price.”
What they got
This nine-year-old townhouse offers 1,169 square feet of living space with a street-level entrance, private backyard and a detached, double garage facing a laneway.
The interior look and layout is modern with hardwood floors running between the open living and dining areas, and a central kitchen equipped with a quartz-topped island, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplashes.
The laundry is upstairs as are two of the house’s four bathrooms, including one in the largest of two bedrooms. There is a guest bedroom in the basement.
The agent’s take
“It’s an attached row set up with no fees," Mr. Gwillim said. "It’s not something you find too often. [And], it has a brownstone design, which is very attractive, so it didn’t look like other stuff they put up in newer communities.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.