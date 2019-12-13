 Skip to main content

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Cochrane, Alta., home sells in competitive market

Sydnia Yu
Cochrane, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max House of Real Estate

47 Buckskin Way, Cochrane, Alta.

Asking price: $399,000

Selling price: $386,000

Taxes: $1,718 (2018)

Days on the market: 67

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

The kitchen features a large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max House of Real Estate

This two-year-old house in the town of Cochrane, about 45 minutes west of Calgary, was a challenge to sell with a railway line behind the backyard and builders adding new inventory nearby.

But the asking price of $399,000 – less than the local average home price of $420,000 – resulted in a strong turnout of 15 buyers, including many from Calgary. Negotiations produced an eventual purchase price of $386,000.

“Fifty per cent of everything listed there was not selling,” agent Bryon Howard said.

“It was in really good condition and the owners had moved out, but left some of the furniture, which was set strategically to stage it a little, so that helped.”

What they got

The home boasts 1,759 square feet of living space.

Re/Max House of Real Estate /Re/Max House of Real Estate

The two-storey house on a 33-foot-by-110-foot lot provides 1,759 square feet of living space, an unfinished basement and an attached double garage.

Ceilings rise nine feet above the living and dining rooms, as well as the kitchen, which also features a large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Upstairs, a family room and laundry facilities are located amid three bedrooms, including one with an en suite bathroom.

The agent’s take

“Cochrane is booming. It has tripled in size in the last 12 to 15 years, and it has everything now: beautiful mountain views to townhouses to condos to single-family homes,” Mr. Howard said.

“This is a very typical two-storey, detached home of moderate size.”

