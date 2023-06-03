Open this photo in gallery: UrbanMeasure + Photography

1188 3 St., S.E., No. 3109, Calgary

Asking price: $589,900 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $580,000 (March, 2023)

Taxes: $3,070 (2022)

Days on the market: 0

Listing agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

Open this photo in gallery: Stone countertops and high-gloss cabinetry can be found in the kitchen and two bathrooms.UrbanMeasure + Photography

The action

A couple of weeks before this two-bedroom corner unit in a two-tower complex in downtown Calgary was officially listed for sale, teaser videos were uploaded to social media sites. Inquires came in from as far as British Columbia and Ontario, then a Calgary struck a deal for a bit under asking.

“An agent saw it and asked if they could get in before it was listed and ended up writing an offer,” said agent Joel Gwillim. “So we didn’t need to go to market, which was nice because there were eight other units in the building up for sale.”

“This doesn’t happen often, maybe once a year, so it’s always nice when another agent is proactive enough to have eyes on properties that are off market for their client.”

Open this photo in gallery: This 903-square-foot suite has floor-to-ceiling windows in each room and a balcony off the living room.UrbanMeasure + Photography

What they got

In a seven-year-old, 44-storey building across from Stampede Park, this 903-square-foot suite has floor-to-ceiling windows in each room and a balcony off the living room.

Stone countertops and high-gloss cabinetry can be found in the kitchen and two bathrooms. The kitchen is also equipped with stainless steel appliances, an island and a new dry bar.

The unit includes a storage locker and two tandem parking spots. Monthly fees of $751 cover heating and water and the use of the gym, party room and rooftop deck.

Open this photo in gallery: The unit includes a storage locker and two tandem parking spots.UrbanMeasure + Photography

The agent’s take

“It’s the tallest residential building in Calgary, so once you get to higher floors, you get views that are like penthouses in other buildings, but these are still regular units,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“There were other units similar in size, but not in the layout or the way it faced. This is in the southwest corner overlooking Stampede Park, the city and mountains, so it really has an unobstructed view.”