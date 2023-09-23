Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

1098 Berkley Dr. N.W., Calgary

Asking price: $350,000 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $400,001 (July, 2023)

Taxes: $2,007 (2023)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Ben Archibald, eXp Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house has 1,092 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.eXp Realty

This 46-year-old house was nearly identical to other semi-detached houses around Nose Hill Park, except it had an asking price of $350,000 as opposed to the $399,000 price tag on one down the street. About 100 potential buyers reshuffled their summer plans to take a closer look.

“There were a lot of first-time home buyers and a ton of real estate investors as well because of the price point,” said agent Ben Archibald.

“We listed it in a way to ensure we were practically the lowest priced half duplex in all of north Calgary, so we could target as many people as we could,” he said. “We picked the $350,000 number, and pushed that number as high as we could.”

One buyer deployed a trick of their own to get noticed among other bidding parties – an offer of $400,000 plus one dollar.

“That was a last-second offer that we got, and they wrote $400,001,” Mr. Archibald said.

“A lot of times, people do that just to make you take another look at it. Like, wait, does that say $400,001? It’s an eyebrow [raising] technique. Like, why would they do that?”

What they got

This two-storey house has 1,092 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.

The main floor has open living and dining areas. The basement is a single recreation space.

Outside on the 22- by 110-foot lot is a fire pit and a parking pad for three cars.

The agent’s take

“It was standard [house] for the neighbourhood,” said Mr. Archibald.

“It had a nice, fenced backyard and a developed basement.”