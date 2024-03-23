Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

108 Armstrong Place, Unit 502, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $899,000 (October. 2023)

Selling price: $900,000 (December. 2023)

Taxes: $3,581 (2023)

Days on the market: 77

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 20-year-old house has 1,813 square feet of living space across four levels.

The action

This side-split house in Canmore, near Banff National Park, got multiple offers in October and November, but had trouble making any of them stick. The first and second offers both fell through, then three more offers came in, but all with the condition that the buyer sell their current home first. Two of those bids likewise fell through.

“We had a flurry of activity, a couple of offers, things falling apart, so there was some drama,” said agent Christopher Vincent.

“Two years ago, if someone had a ‘sale of buyer’s home’ condition, they weren’t even in the conversation. But it’s more common now.”

The final bidder did manage to sell their home and closed the deal on this one for $900,000. “With all of this, we were still able to achieve a sale above the asking price,” Mr. Vincent said.

“To get a detached house under $1-million in Canmore is pretty unheard of.”

There are three bathrooms and a balcony off one of the upstairs bedrooms.

What they got

On a 49- by 65-foot lot in the Three Sisters Mountain Village development, this 20-year-old house has 1,813 square feet of living space across four levels, including a guest bedroom and recreation room in the basement.

On the main floor, cooking and dining areas overlook a living room with a gas fireplace, a balcony and a double-height ceiling.

There are three bathrooms and a balcony off one of the upstairs bedrooms. The house also has an attached garage.

Monthly maintenance fees are $604.

The home is what is known locally as a 'bareland condo', sharing characteristics of a detached home and a condominium.

The agent’s take

“Because it’s a side split, it has nice high ceilings in the living room, which you don’t typically get in other floor plans in the complex,” Mr. Vincent said. “And you also get a big family room on the lower level.”

The home is what is known locally as a ‘bareland condo’, sharing characteristics of a detached home and a condominium. “You don’t have any shared walls, which is nice, and the exterior maintenance is taken care of,” Mr. Vincent said. “So, you have the benefit of single-family home ownership, without the headache.”