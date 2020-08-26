 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Edmonton luxury condo finds buyer in a niche market

Sydnia Yu
Edmonton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Excellence

11826 100 Ave., No. 1601, Edmonton

Asking price: $1.4-million

Selling price: $1,225,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $7,637 (2019)

Days on the market: 130

Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in the roughly 40-year-old Carlisle building.

Re/Max Excellence

The online listing for this newly renovated, two-bedroom-plus-den suite at the Carlisle building got a respectable 2,500 hits following its debut late December, but the seven-figure price tag and then the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic cut in-person visits to the bone. Only two potential buyers made it through the door, with one offering $1.225-million in early May.

“In Edmonton, we average about 10 sales over $1-million every month in total – and condos are rarely one of those 10,” agent Clare Packer said.

“So, the luxury condo market in Edmonton is really quite small, especially now. There’s not a lot of activity in that market segment. That’s why this was the highest sale in the past six months.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The renovated kitchen features quartz countertops and walnut ceiling treatments.

Re/Max Excellence

This roughly 40-year-old unit has a 2,216-square-foot plan with nine-foot ceilings and southwest-facing windows overlooking the Victoria Golf Course and North Saskatchewan River.

Story continues below advertisement

Highlights of its recent makeover include quartz countertops and walnut ceiling treatments in the kitchen, as well as a wet bar with a copper sink and matte black fixtures in the adjacent dining area.

There’s a fireplace in the open living room, an enclosed den, three bathrooms and laundry facilities, plus a storage locker and two-car parking.

Monthly fees of $1,446 cover hydro and heating costs.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The dining area features a wet bar with a copper sink and matte-black fixtures.

Re/Max Excellence

“There was another unit available [in the building] with a better view and better layout, but our unit sold first, likely because it was turnkey,” Ms. Packer said.

“It had chef-quality appliances, and the walnut detailing and custom cabinetry were both so high end – it’s something you’d see in a $3-million home. Then those details carried through the condo with walnut in the bathroom and accented in the den.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies