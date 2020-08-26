Edmonton luxury condo finds buyer in a niche market

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Excellence

11826 100 Ave., No. 1601, Edmonton

Asking price: $1.4-million

Selling price: $1,225,000

Taxes: $7,637 (2019)

Days on the market: 130

Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in the roughly 40-year-old Carlisle building. Re/Max Excellence

The online listing for this newly renovated, two-bedroom-plus-den suite at the Carlisle building got a respectable 2,500 hits following its debut late December, but the seven-figure price tag and then the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic cut in-person visits to the bone. Only two potential buyers made it through the door, with one offering $1.225-million in early May.

“In Edmonton, we average about 10 sales over $1-million every month in total – and condos are rarely one of those 10,” agent Clare Packer said.

“So, the luxury condo market in Edmonton is really quite small, especially now. There’s not a lot of activity in that market segment. That’s why this was the highest sale in the past six months.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The renovated kitchen features quartz countertops and walnut ceiling treatments. Re/Max Excellence

This roughly 40-year-old unit has a 2,216-square-foot plan with nine-foot ceilings and southwest-facing windows overlooking the Victoria Golf Course and North Saskatchewan River.

Highlights of its recent makeover include quartz countertops and walnut ceiling treatments in the kitchen, as well as a wet bar with a copper sink and matte black fixtures in the adjacent dining area.

There’s a fireplace in the open living room, an enclosed den, three bathrooms and laundry facilities, plus a storage locker and two-car parking.

Monthly fees of $1,446 cover hydro and heating costs.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The dining area features a wet bar with a copper sink and matte-black fixtures. Re/Max Excellence

“There was another unit available [in the building] with a better view and better layout, but our unit sold first, likely because it was turnkey,” Ms. Packer said.

“It had chef-quality appliances, and the walnut detailing and custom cabinetry were both so high end – it’s something you’d see in a $3-million home. Then those details carried through the condo with walnut in the bathroom and accented in the den.”

