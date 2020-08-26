Edmonton luxury condo finds buyer in a niche market

11826 100 Ave., No. 1601, Edmonton
Asking price: $1.4-million
Selling price: $1,225,000
Taxes: $7,637 (2019)
Days on the market: 130
Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Re/Max Excellence
The action
The online listing for this newly renovated, two-bedroom-plus-den suite at the Carlisle building got a respectable 2,500 hits following its debut late December, but the seven-figure price tag and then the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic cut in-person visits to the bone. Only two potential buyers made it through the door, with one offering $1.225-million in early May.
“In Edmonton, we average about 10 sales over $1-million every month in total – and condos are rarely one of those 10,” agent Clare Packer said.
“So, the luxury condo market in Edmonton is really quite small, especially now. There’s not a lot of activity in that market segment. That’s why this was the highest sale in the past six months.”
What they got
This roughly 40-year-old unit has a 2,216-square-foot plan with nine-foot ceilings and southwest-facing windows overlooking the Victoria Golf Course and North Saskatchewan River.
Highlights of its recent makeover include quartz countertops and walnut ceiling treatments in the kitchen, as well as a wet bar with a copper sink and matte black fixtures in the adjacent dining area.
There’s a fireplace in the open living room, an enclosed den, three bathrooms and laundry facilities, plus a storage locker and two-car parking.
Monthly fees of $1,446 cover hydro and heating costs.
The agent’s take
“There was another unit available [in the building] with a better view and better layout, but our unit sold first, likely because it was turnkey,” Ms. Packer said.
“It had chef-quality appliances, and the walnut detailing and custom cabinetry were both so high end – it’s something you’d see in a $3-million home. Then those details carried through the condo with walnut in the bathroom and accented in the den.”
