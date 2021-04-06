 Skip to main content
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Edmonton new-build fills a gap in the luxury market

Sydnia Yu
Edmonton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Excellence

9307 147 St., Edmonton

Asking price: $1,889,000 (December, 2020)

Selling price: $1,738,000 (January, 2021)

Taxes: N/A

Days on the market: 24

Listing agent: Clare Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The action

The kitchen has a large island, high-end appliances and a butler’s pantry.

Re/Max Excellence

This luxury bungalow was listed shortly after it was constructed, even though it was not ideal to do so one week before Christmas. Nearly a month passed by the time just the second person through the doors proposed a $1.738-million deal.

“Construction was completed much later than scheduled because COVID had delayed so many of the materials and so many trades were booked for other jobs,” said agent Clare Packer.

“We felt we had such a unique property that there was no competition, and because of that, there was no sense in waiting. There was no other luxury bungalow of that tier in the area.”

What they got

This three-bedroom house and its triple detached garage rest on a 30-by 119-foot, pie-shaped lot across from a parkette.

The interior design is contemporary with a den by the front entrance, a central dining area and a rear entertaining space with 12-foot ceilings, a full height stone fireplace and double doors to the south-facing backyard.

The adjacent kitchen is fashioned with a large island, high-end appliances and a butler’s pantry.

The basement has two extra bedrooms and a recreation area, plus a wine cellar and one of the house’s three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The interior design is contemporary with a den by the front entrance, a central dining area and a rear entertaining space.

Re/Max Excellence

“[In the Parkview area] there is a combination of older homes from the 1950s that have been renovated, or new construction,” Ms. Packer said. This property stood out because almost all the new builds are two-storey, whereas this one stuck to the rarer bungalow format. “Bungalows are one of the most expensive properties you can build per square foot,” she said.

“Builders have been missing this part of the market that can afford up to $2-million and want a new bungalow … and as soon as someone comes to fulfill that, it’s been snapped up.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

