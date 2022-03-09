Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail

eXp Realty

9 Grandview Grove, Rural Rocky View, Alta.

Asking price: $1.7-million (September, 2021)

Previous asking price: $1,899,999 (May 2021)

Selling price: $1.68-million (February, 2022)

Taxes: $6,838 (2020)

Days on the market: 153

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

The open kitchen has vaulted ceilings.eXp Realty

The sellers of this four-bedroom house on a 2.03-acre lot put it up for sale in May last year after watching property values slowly improve in their rural community west of Calgary. But their optimism took a hit when it took a month to get their first offer, and one they rejected as being insufficient.

“They were fully prepared for a long wait,” said agent Bryon Howard.

“The property had no basement, which is unusual in Alberta, and that caused some confusion among buyers.”

In September the house was relisted with a reduced asking price. Finally, five months later, they got an acceptable offer from a West Coast buyer slightly under asking.

“The market has finally changed in Calgary. Last year, we had the most sales ever … and this year we’re having lots of sales and prices are increasing significantly since mid-January,” Mr. Howard said.

“We’re having a lot more buyers from Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba as it seems buyers are moving here for our affordability.”

What they got

Double doors open to a 2,000-square-foot deck and patio with a fireplace and a fire pit.eXp Realty

The two-storey house has 4,146 square feet of living space with numerous upgrades that include heated stone floors, rich woodwork and a four-car garage with one bay that could double as a workshop.

An office, crafts room and primary bedroom are located on the main floor. Across the rear is an open living, dining and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace. Double doors open to a 2,000-square-foot deck and patio with a fireplace and a fire pit.

Annual homeowners’ association fees of $900 include maintenance of a fishing pond that serves as a skating rink in winter.

The agent’s take

The two-storey house has a four-car garage with one bay that could double as a workshop.eXp Realty

“The location is just phenomenal west of the city and only 20 minutes to downtown, and it’s a two-acre lot with great, peaceful scenery,” Mr. Howard said.

“And it’s not very usual to have a triple-car garage in Calgary, so a quad is huge.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct