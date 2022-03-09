eXp Realty

9 Grandview Grove, Rural Rocky View, Alta.

Asking price: $1.7-million (September, 2021)

Previous asking price: $1,899,999 (May 2021)

Selling price: $1.68-million (February, 2022)

Taxes: $6,838 (2020)

Days on the market: 153

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

The open kitchen has vaulted ceilings.eXp Realty

The sellers of this four-bedroom house on a 2.03-acre lot put it up for sale in May last year after watching property values slowly improve in their rural community west of Calgary. But their optimism took a hit when it took a month to get their first offer, and one they rejected as being insufficient.

“They were fully prepared for a long wait,” said agent Bryon Howard.

“The property had no basement, which is unusual in Alberta, and that caused some confusion among buyers.”

In September the house was relisted with a reduced asking price. Finally, five months later, they got an acceptable offer from a West Coast buyer slightly under asking.

“The market has finally changed in Calgary. Last year, we had the most sales ever … and this year we’re having lots of sales and prices are increasing significantly since mid-January,” Mr. Howard said.

“We’re having a lot more buyers from Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba as it seems buyers are moving here for our affordability.”

What they got

Double doors open to a 2,000-square-foot deck and patio with a fireplace and a fire pit.eXp Realty

The two-storey house has 4,146 square feet of living space with numerous upgrades that include heated stone floors, rich woodwork and a four-car garage with one bay that could double as a workshop.

An office, crafts room and primary bedroom are located on the main floor. Across the rear is an open living, dining and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace. Double doors open to a 2,000-square-foot deck and patio with a fireplace and a fire pit.

Annual homeowners’ association fees of $900 include maintenance of a fishing pond that serves as a skating rink in winter.

The agent’s take

The two-storey house has a four-car garage with one bay that could double as a workshop.eXp Realty

“The location is just phenomenal west of the city and only 20 minutes to downtown, and it’s a two-acre lot with great, peaceful scenery,” Mr. Howard said.

“And it’s not very usual to have a triple-car garage in Calgary, so a quad is huge.”

